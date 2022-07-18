ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas congressman: ‘I will NEVER surrender my AR-15’

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1haG7a_0gjwuJKn00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The same day an investigative report on the Uvalde school shooting was released, a Texas congressman expressed stark support for his AR-15 on social media.

It’s the same type of firearm the Robb Elementary gunman purchased two of in the week leading up to the May 24 attack, which killed 19 children and two adults, according to the Sunday report from a Texas House committee.

MORE: Friends of Uvalde school shooter had hints of his violence ahead of attack

“I will NEVER give up my firearms. I will NEVER surrender my AR-15. If Democrats want to push an insane gun-grab, they can COME AND TAKE IT!” U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo, wrote on Twitter Sunday evenin g .

He also attached a video of himself holding two such firearms, speaking to the Biden administration.

“I have a message for the Biden administration: if you’re thinking about taking our ARs, you can start here in Texas. On behalf of all the law-abiding gun owners in the state of Texas, I just want to say, ‘come and get it,'” Jackson said in the 15-second video.

Friday, The Hill reported House Democrats will soon vote to move an assault weapons ban to the floor. The announcement was made by U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-New York, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, who said the panel will stage its markup of the bill on Wednesday.

We reached out to Jackson and his office to learn more about what prompted the post and its timing. We will update this story when we hear back.

In late June, President Joe Biden signed gun legislation that toughens background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keeps firearms from more domestic violence offenders and helps states establish red flag laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people adjudged to be dangerous.

Biden signs landmark gun measure: ‘Lives will be saved’

Jackson was elected to Texas’ 13th congressional district, which covers parts of the Panhandle and North Texas, in November 2020. His website said he attended undergrad at Texas A&M University and also graduated from medical school. He’s a U.S. Navy veteran and served in Iraq.

He became Physician to the President during the Obama and Trump administrations, according to his biography, and in 2019, he was appointed Chief Medical Advisor and Assistant to the President.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
CBS DFW

'I will not persecute Texas women,' Sheriff Javier Salazar on Roe's reversal

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - "It is absolutely none of my business. I will not persecute Texas women or anyone else pursuing those same rights."Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar made his feelings known about the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, a landmark ruling from 1973 that returns abortion access to the states. Sheriff Salazar shared a Facebook post on June 28, praising his daughters and a woman's right to choose. "I'm the Sheriff of Bexar County, but also a Dad of two beautiful and intelligent young women. As their Dad I will defend my daughters' ability to do what they feel is right...
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Beto O'Rourke Mocks Greg Abbott Over Texas Power Outage Record

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke has criticized Republican Governor Gregg Abbott after the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) once again requested that people cut down on their energy use on Monday. O'Rourke, who is challenging Abbott in November, reacted to ERCOT, the state's power grid operator, asking Texans...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronny Jackson
Person
Joe Biden
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Texas House#Domestic Violence#Democrats#Politics Federal#Hill
The Independent

Uvalde families furious as footage of killer and police inside school is released before they’ve seen it

The families of the Uvalde school massacre have expressed their outrage after surveillance footage from the shooting was leaked to the public even before they could see it. The Austin American-Statesman and KVUE- TV published edited portions of leaked footage from the fatal shooting of 24 May at Robb Elementary School, which claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
Iraq
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

3 arrested in murder-for-hire deal in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested three people who they say were involved in a murder-for-hire deal. Detectives say 45-year-old Martin Trujillo wanted revenge against 46-year-old Gary Escareno after they had a falling out during a rental assistance scheme and Trujillo refused to pay Escareno his share of the money. They say Escareno later robbed Trujillo.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Police: Parents face drug, child endangerment charges after Coleman 3-year-old found wandering down street overnight

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A couple was booked into the Coleman County Jail and three young children were placed into Children’s Protective Services (CPS) custody Monday, after a small child was found wandering the streets in nothing but a diaper at 2:00 in the morning. According to the Coleman Police Department (CPD), reports were called […]
COLEMAN, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy