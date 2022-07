UPDATE 07/18/2022 6:20 p.m. – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released new details in a murder investigation in Schley County. According to GBI officials, Jamie Leon Harris has been charged with three counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and one count of feticide in the case in connection to the killings, […]

