The Environmental Conservancy of North Port announces new fundraiser

NORTH PORT — The Environmental Conservancy of North Port announced another new fundraiser to purchase land for conservation.

“We have the opportunity to purchase and permanently conserve another parcel in a Florida scrub jay-gopher tortoise neighborhood of North Port that is adjacent to 3 others we already own,” said Barbara Lockhart, president of the conservancy.

Acquiring a fourth lot will create a 1-acre tract of conservation land, a first for the conservancy, Lockhart said.

“Our goal is to raise $5,000,” she said.

The conservancy has created a “bingo puzzle” fundraiser, where supporters can choose to go online and purchase a square of the bingo puzzle. The squares cost $500; $250; $100; $50 or $25 (or any increment thereof).

Donations can also be mailed to: 3465 Alfred Road, North Port, FL 34286. The fundraiser expires on July 27.

“When the card is filled with donations, local nature wins.”

Lockhart founded the nonprofit organization two year ago, and since then, volunteers have acquired 11 parcels in North Port and they recently received a donation of one residential lot in Charlotte County.

“We are always looking for undeveloped land,” Lockhart said. “Turtles and birds have to deal with shrinking habitat. Humans also benefit from green space.”

For more information on how to donate, go to www.facebook.com/ecnorthport or ecnorthport.com or call 941-218-9775.