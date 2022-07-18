The Rant Live (7/11/22) – Chicago Cubs Podcast: Assessing Cubs 2022 Draft Picks RHP Cade Horton, LHP Jackson Ferris

Since the MLB Draft takes place in the middle of the season, it can often get overlooked, especially with the All-Star festivities in full force. But one selection has garnered extra attention, as it was reported that Mason McGwire, son of infamous slugger Mark McGwire, was drafted by the Chicago Cubs.
LOS ANGELES -- The McGwire family is set to see the other side of things in one of baseball's best rivalries. Mason McGwire, son of 12-time All-Star slugger Mark, was selected in the eighth round of baseball's amateur draft by the Chicago Cubs on Monday. Mark spent five of his...
(670 The Score) The Cubs made eight more selections Monday on the second day of the MLB Draft, seven of which were pitchers. The Cubs selected high school shortstop Christopher Paciolla with the No. 86 overall pick in the third round, their first position player taken in this draft. A standout at Temecula Valley (Calif.) High, Paciolla hit .390 last season.
With the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Chicago Cubs selected right-handed pitcher Cade Horton. A top quarterback prospect coming out of high school, Horton chose to stick with baseball after committing to Oklahoma University. After tearing his UCL and undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021, Horton returned to the mound in 2022 after being limited to strictly playing the field.
The Red Sox were rewarded with the 41st selection in this year’s amateur draft after failing to sign second-round pick Jud Fabian out of the University of Florida last summer. Coffey, 18, is regarded by Baseball America as the No. 65 prospect in this year’s draft class, 11 spots...
The White Sox believe they hit two home runs in the first two rounds of the draft. They selected Noah Schultz with the 26th pick in the draft to start their day. Schultz is an enormous, 6-foot-9 pitcher from the Chicagoland suburbs. He pitched for Oswego East High School in Aurora and was committed to Vanderbilt University before having been selected by the Sox.
LOS ANGELES -- The Baltimore Orioles aimed high with their 13th-round draft pick. A full seven feet -- and that's before their new pitching prospect gets on the mound. The O's selected 7-foot left-hander Jared Beck from Saint Leo University with the first pick in Round 13 of baseball's amateur draft Tuesday. If Beck makes it to the majors, he'd pass 6-foot-11 pitchers Sean Hjelle and Jon Rauch as the tallest player in major league history.
Much of the focus in Wrigleyville over the next two weeks will be on Willson Contreras. That’s perfectly understandable. A career-long member of the organization, Contreras is set to don a Cubs uniform in the All-Star Game for the third (and very likely final) time Tuesday. He’s both one of the few remaining ties to the 2016 World Series-winning team and perhaps the game’s top trade candidate. An impending free agent whom the club hasn’t seemingly made much effort to sign long-term, he’s a virtual lock to be dealt by the Aug. 2 deadline.
Photo by: Stephanie Lynn/Twitter (@SRL590) According to Aram Leighton of Just Baseball, the Chicago Cubs will promote first baseman prospect Matt Mervis to Triple-A Iowa following the All-Star break. It would mark Mervis’s second in-season promotion of the year, and we haven’t reached August yet. Mervis had an incredible first half of the 2022 season in which he slugged 21 homers and drove in 80 runs between High-A and Double-A.
Kiley McDaniel joined Inside Access with Jason La Canfora and Ken Weinman and gave his thoughts on the O’s first four draft picks. McDaniel also touched on the biggest storylines to come out of Day One of MLB Draft.
Zack Meisel, Guardians reporter for The Athletic, says the Guardians have ammunition, are on the precipitous of contention when it comes to landing Juan Soto as he previews the 2nd half of the season on the diamond.
The Twins are in agreement with first-round pick Brooks Lee, reports Ted Schwerzler of Twins Daily. The former Cal Poly star will receive a $5.675M signing bonus. Lee, 21, fell to the Twins at eighth overall on Sunday, a bit of a surprise. He placed among the draft’s top six prospects in the estimation of Baseball America, The Athletic, ESPN, FanGraphs and MLB Pipeline. All but ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel slotted Lee as the top college prospect in the class (McDaniel had him second behind Kevin Parada), with unanimous praise for his hit tool projection. Baseball America suggests the switch-hitting infielder could develop into a plus-plus hitter (a 70 grade on the 20-80 scale) at his peak. Other outlets weren’t quite so bullish, but they all project him as an above-average hitter at minimum while raving about his awareness of the strike zone.
The Chicago Cubs have been rather busy over the course of the 2022 MLB Draft. In this draft, the team is taking shots on players with crazy upside, although perhaps not the safest prospects. However, it is a refreshing approach compared to what the team has done in past years. Here is what the Cubs have done so far:
LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP) -- The MLB Draft started Sunday. The Cubs had the seventh pick, selecting right-handed pitcher Cade Horton out of Oklahoma. The 20-year-old racked up freshman All-American honors last season, with an ERA of 261 and 49 strikeouts. Meanwhile, with the 26th overall pick, the White Sox went...
With the 579th overall pick in the 2022 MLB first-year player draft, the Red Sox selected University of Oklahoma right-hander Jaret Godman. Godman, 22, is not regarded by Baseball America as one of the top pitching prospects in this year’s draft class. This past season for the Sooners, the Las Vegas native posted a 6.98 ERA and 1.91 WHIP to go along with 17 strikeouts to seven walks over 20 relief appearances spanning 19 1/3 innings of work.
The Los Angeles Dodgers continued adding new talent to their organization on Day 3 of the 2022 MLB Draft after selecting nine players in rounds 1-10. The Dodgers took four shortstops, three outfielders and three pitchers with their final 10 picks. All-in-all, the Dodgers added 19 new players in the...
