The Rant Live (7/11/22) – Chicago Cubs Podcast: Assessing Cubs 2022 Draft Picks RHP Cade Horton, LHP Jackson Ferris

By Jon Ferlise
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvan Altman and Jon Ferlise of Cubs Insider try not to take ourselves too seriously while pondering the state of the Chicago Cubs. Our podcast is initially recorded as a...

670 The Score

Cubs select 7 pitchers on 2nd day of MLB Draft

(670 The Score) The Cubs made eight more selections Monday on the second day of the MLB Draft, seven of which were pitchers. The Cubs selected high school shortstop Christopher Paciolla with the No. 86 overall pick in the third round, their first position player taken in this draft. A standout at Temecula Valley (Calif.) High, Paciolla hit .390 last season.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs Select RHP Cade Horton with No. 7 Pick in 2022 MLB Draft

With the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Chicago Cubs selected right-handed pitcher Cade Horton. A top quarterback prospect coming out of high school, Horton chose to stick with baseball after committing to Oklahoma University. After tearing his UCL and undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021, Horton returned to the mound in 2022 after being limited to strictly playing the field.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox draft picks 2022: Live updates on Day 2 of MLB Draft

The White Sox believe they hit two home runs in the first two rounds of the draft. They selected Noah Schultz with the 26th pick in the draft to start their day. Schultz is an enormous, 6-foot-9 pitcher from the Chicagoland suburbs. He pitched for Oswego East High School in Aurora and was committed to Vanderbilt University before having been selected by the Sox.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

MLB Draft Day 3: Baltimore Orioles take 7-foot left-hander Jared Beck, would be MLB's tallest player ever

LOS ANGELES -- The Baltimore Orioles aimed high with their 13th-round draft pick. A full seven feet -- and that's before their new pitching prospect gets on the mound. The O's selected 7-foot left-hander Jared Beck from Saint Leo University with the first pick in Round 13 of baseball's amateur draft Tuesday. If Beck makes it to the majors, he'd pass 6-foot-11 pitchers Sean Hjelle and Jon Rauch as the tallest player in major league history.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB Trade Rumors

All-Star Ian Happ is a trade candidate for the Cubs

Much of the focus in Wrigleyville over the next two weeks will be on Willson Contreras. That’s perfectly understandable. A career-long member of the organization, Contreras is set to don a Cubs uniform in the All-Star Game for the third (and very likely final) time Tuesday. He’s both one of the few remaining ties to the 2016 World Series-winning team and perhaps the game’s top trade candidate. An impending free agent whom the club hasn’t seemingly made much effort to sign long-term, he’s a virtual lock to be dealt by the Aug. 2 deadline.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report: Cubs to Promote 1B Prospect Matt Mervis After All-Star Break

Photo by: Stephanie Lynn/Twitter (@SRL590) According to Aram Leighton of Just Baseball, the Chicago Cubs will promote first baseman prospect Matt Mervis to Triple-A Iowa following the All-Star break. It would mark Mervis’s second in-season promotion of the year, and we haven’t reached August yet. Mervis had an incredible first half of the 2022 season in which he slugged 21 homers and drove in 80 runs between High-A and Double-A.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins agree to terms with No. 8 overall pick Brooks Lee

The Twins are in agreement with first-round pick Brooks Lee, reports Ted Schwerzler of Twins Daily. The former Cal Poly star will receive a $5.675M signing bonus. Lee, 21, fell to the Twins at eighth overall on Sunday, a bit of a surprise. He placed among the draft’s top six prospects in the estimation of Baseball America, The Athletic, ESPN, FanGraphs and MLB Pipeline. All but ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel slotted Lee as the top college prospect in the class (McDaniel had him second behind Kevin Parada), with unanimous praise for his hit tool projection. Baseball America suggests the switch-hitting infielder could develop into a plus-plus hitter (a 70 grade on the 20-80 scale) at his peak. Other outlets weren’t quite so bullish, but they all project him as an above-average hitter at minimum while raving about his awareness of the strike zone.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Cubs MLB Draft 2022: Draft Picks for Rounds 16-20

The Chicago Cubs have been rather busy over the course of the 2022 MLB Draft. In this draft, the team is taking shots on players with crazy upside, although perhaps not the safest prospects. However, it is a refreshing approach compared to what the team has done in past years. Here is what the Cubs have done so far:
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Red Sox select Oklahoma right-hander Jaret Godman with 19th-round pick in 2022 MLB Draft

With the 579th overall pick in the 2022 MLB first-year player draft, the Red Sox selected University of Oklahoma right-hander Jaret Godman. Godman, 22, is not regarded by Baseball America as one of the top pitching prospects in this year’s draft class. This past season for the Sooners, the Las Vegas native posted a 6.98 ERA and 1.91 WHIP to go along with 17 strikeouts to seven walks over 20 relief appearances spanning 19 1/3 innings of work.
NORMAN, OK

