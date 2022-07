The Garner Park hill will host a checkerboard of quilts and clusters of lawn chairs this weekend at Saturday night’s annual Opera in the Park. The music begins at 8 p.m. — including selections from “The Marriage of Figaro,” “The Elixir of Love,” “Oklahoma,” and “Show Boat” — but many show up sooner to relax (and eat Chocolate Shoppe ice cream). Admission is free at Garner Park, 333 S. Rosa Road, with parking across the road. Inclement weather postpones to Sunday, same time/ same place.

MADISON, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO