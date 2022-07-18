ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosie O'Donnell & Girlfriend Aimee Hauer Make Snuggly Red Carpet Debut — Pics

By Carly Tennes
Rosie’s romance hits the red carpet!

On Saturday, July 16, comedian Rosie O’Donnell made her red carpet debut with partner Aimee Hauer while attending the Stand Up for Friendly House benefit at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theater.

Looking loved-up while posing arm-in-arm, TikTok star Hauer opted for a chic black dress and matching black boots while the Russian Doll star, who also hosted the sold-out event, kept it casual, pairing a white pinstriped button up and brown jacket with a pair of ripped jeans.

The pair’s first major outing comes just a few weeks after O’Donnell, 60, and Hauer, who is 43 per her TikTok bio, first announced their romance on social media. On June 1 — the first day of Pride month — O’Donnell took to Instagram with a sweet selfie of her Hauer, seemingly screengrabbed from her partner’s private account.

“Happy PRIDE!” read what appears to be Hauer’s original caption included in O’Donnell’s screenshot, accompanied by a series of romantic, pride-themed emojis.

Although her Instagram may be private, Hauer is quite outspoken on social media, crafting colorful makeup looks and discussing important topics including LGBTQAI+ issues and body positivity on her TikTok account, @ameweeeebikes. She currently boasts more than 111 thousand followers and more than 1.1 million likes.

But even before the pair made their relationship social media official, O’Donnell shared a subtle clue that there was someone special in her life. Back in May, O’Donnell took to Instagram with a cryptic post featuring her hand resting affectionately atop an unnamed person’s leg.

“how’s ur weekend?” the star wrote at the time, adding the hashtag, #spokane.

ROSIE O'DONNELL SYMPATHIZES WITH ELLEN DEGENERES FOLLOWING TOXIC WORKPLACE CLAIMS, SAYS THE SPOTLIGHT CAN BE 'TOUGH'

Prior to her relationship with Hauer, O’Donnell, who first came out as lesbian in 2002, had been married twice. She first tied the knot with Kelli Carpenter in 2004, calling it quits that same year, before saying “I do” to Michelle Rounds in 2011. O’Donnell and Rounds ultimately split in 2011.

