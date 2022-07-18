Granite Transformations levels up your kitchen and bath remodels

Click here to read the full article. In time for the all-important back-to-college home goods shopping season, Bed Bath & Beyond announced a new collaboration with husband-and-wife design team Courtney and Robert Novogratz of The Novogratz.
The designer duo created a line of furniture, bedding, bath, and decor designed for small living spaces like dorm rooms and apartments. Items include an armless futon, end tables, twin XL bedding, lamps, and welcome mats, among other products, ranging in price from $12.99 to $459.99.
“The Novogratz new collection offers unique items that we know our customers will love, while helping them transform their small...
