ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Family of boy, five, who died after being hit by bin lorry 'while he was out riding his Spiderman bike' pay tribute to 'adorable' youngster who was 'full of energy and happiness'

By Lizzie May For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The family of a five-year-old boy who died after being hit by a bin lorry 'while he was out riding his Spiderman bike' have paid tribute to the adorable youngster.

Abdul Ahad Haroon was playing outside his home on West Bromwich Road, Walsall, in the West Midlands, at around 10am on Sunday when the horror crash unfolded.

It is understood that his father, Haroon, was cleaning the family car when his young son was hit, having opened the side gate to let the hose through.

A relative said it was through this gate that Abdul managed to get through to the road where the HGV bin lorry was driving.

He was then hit by the private lorry and soon after was pronounced dead

His heartbroken family have paid tribute to the five-year-old. Abdul's grandfather, Zubair Ahmed, 64, said: 'Abdul was a joy - full of energy and happiness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aUKrI_0gjwcH4P00
Abdul Ahad Haroon was playing outside his home on West Bromwich Road, Walsall, in the West Midlands, at around 10am on Sunday when the horror crash unfolded.

'He had a heart of gold and would light up the room with his cheerful nature.

'He was a lovely, adorable and energetic boy.

'All the time he wanted to play. He loved toy cars - they were always broken in five minutes,' the Sun reported.

His aunt, Mevish Rashid, 31, said: He was a very happy, loving and carefree boy. He was the light and life of this house. He was cheeky - but in a good way. I'm distraught.'

The driver of the lorry was reported to have been 'inconsolable' as he cried after the tragic incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tnEYc_0gjwcH4P00
Abdul was hit by the lorry while on his Spider Man themed bike on West Bromwich Road, Walsall, in the West Midlands (pictured)

Abdul, who was a reception pupil at Palfrey Primary School, was given CPR by horrified neighbours in the crash on Sunday.

West Midlands Police have said in a statement appealing for information from witnesses: 'The boy was sadly confirmed dead shortly afterwards and we'll have specialist officers supporting his family during this devastating time.

'Our thoughts are with them and his friends.

'The driver of the lorry remained at the scene and is helping with our inquiries into exactly what happened.

'We're keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and has not already spoken to our officers. We're also asking for you to send us any dash-cam footage.

'It happened on West Bromwich Road, near the junction with The Broadway, at just before 10am yesterday (17 July).

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 1237 of 17 July.

The road was cordoned from 10.30am and was kept closed off for most of the day, with people told to avoid the area while specially-trained forensics officers inspected the scene. It has since reopened for motorists.

Experts were seen inspecting the five-year-old's small orange and blue bike on Sunday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2emsH2_0gjwcH4P00
The road was cordoned from 10.30am and was kept closed off for most of the day, with people told to avoid the area while specially-trained forensics officers inspected the scene. It has since reopened for motorists. The HGV lorry is pictured

Locals who were at the scene following the tragedy told BirminghamLive that they were supporting the boy's family following the accident.

One said: 'I heard sirens earlier today. It's so sad what has happened, that poor boy.'

Another said: 'I've heard that a young lad has died. It's just so very sad.'

Only a day before, a woman was arrested after a six-month-old baby boy was killed in a two-car collision.

The incident happened on Cherry Tree Avenue at 6.45pm on Wednesday. The infant was a passenger in a blue Ford Focus which was badly damaged in he incident.

According to Essex Police: 'A six-month-old boy was taken to hospital but sadly did not survive his injuries. His family are being supported by specialist officers.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BHmbQ_0gjwcH4P00
Experts were seen inspecting the five-year-old's small orange and blue bike on Sunday afternoon

And tragically on Friday, a three-year-old boy who died after a collision with a tractor on a farm in the Tottington area of Bury has been named as Albie Speakman.

Greater Manchester Police were called by North West Ambulance Service shortly before 12.45pm on Friday 15 Jult after an ambulance had been signalled to stop by a vehicle carrying a seriously injured three-year-old child on Rochdale Old Road.

Officers attended and the boy was tragically pronounced dead by paramedics before he could be taken to hospital.

Albie's mother Leah described her son as an incredibly loving, affectionate and caring boy who just wanted everyone to be happy.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zubair Ahmed
Daily Mail

Family of teenager, 18, who died after falling 50 feet from a cliff reveal their devastation and pay tribute to the 'much-loved daughter, sister, and friend to many'

The family of a teenager who died after falling 50ft from a cliff in Caithness, Scotland, say they are 'absolutely devastated' over her death. Alesha Wright, 18, tragically died after the horror incident in Thurso on Monday evening (July 11). Alesha's family, which includes three younger siblings, told of their...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Four-day-old baby boy died after falling asleep next to his mother who was sleeping on a sofa after she couldn’t get upstairs to bed and ‘had no mobility support following her Caesarean birth’, inquest hears

A four day baby boy died after falling asleep next to his mother on a sofa. Jory James' mum Emma was in so much pain from the Caesarian section birth that she couldn't get upstairs to the bedrooms at her home in St Ives, Cornwall. An inquest into Jory's death...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiderman#Traffic Accident#Hgv#Palfrey Primary School
Fox News

Wild monkeys steal infant, throw child off roof in tragic attack

A newborn baby boy died tragically on Friday, when a pack of monkeys stole him from his parents and threw him off a roof. According to multiple reports, Nirdesh Upadhyay of Bareilly, India, was standing on his third-floor roof terrace with his wife and the child when the animals landed and surrounded them.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Trainee easyJet pilot, 21, died after she was bitten by a mosquito on her forehead and developed an infection which spread to her brain, inquest hears

A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection which spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, had passed her theory exams on the easyJet programme in Oxford with flying colours and had gone to Belgium for her instrument ratings.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Mail

First picture of little Charlie, six, who died after living in an alleged 'house of horror' - as disturbing details emerge about the family's 'poor' living conditions

The first photo has emerged of the six-year-old girl who died as an alleged victim of criminal neglect - little Charlie smiling sweetly at the camera, her hair neatly brushed. South Australian Police on Tuesday launched a major crimes investigation into Charlie's death after she was found unresponsive at her home in Munno Para, north of Adelaide, on Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Skydiver, 34, trying the wingsuit for the first time plunges to his death in horror accident in Victoria as early investigations reveal the likely tragic reason he died

A skydiver trying out a wingsuit for the first time has tragically died in a horror accident in Victoria. The experienced skydiver was part of a group who jumped from a plane in Connewarre, 70km southwest of Melbourne, on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old man sadly died at the scene just...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

First picture of boy, 5, who died after mother left him in hot car on 38C day

A five-year-old boy who died after he was left in a hot car while his mother prepared a birthday party for his older sister has been pictured for the first time.Trace Means died after Amanda Means, 36, left him in the back of their Porsche SUV for around two to three hours in the sweltering Texas heat.Authoritities think Mrs Means forgot that her son was in the vehicle and strapped in his car seat while she prepared a birthday party for her eight-year-old daughter in their Houston home.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told KTRK: “This time the child didn’t make...
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

497K+
Followers
52K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy