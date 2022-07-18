ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Environmentalists hail latest Pennsylvania budget, even as a key climate program is on hold

By Rachel McDevitt
alleghenyfront.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvocacy groups say the new state budget is a huge win for the environment that makes historic investments in Pennsylvania’s waterways and green spaces. But the budget does not specifically fund actions to address climate change or reduce greenhouse gas emissions. And the fate of the Wolf Administration’s main climate program...

www.alleghenyfront.org

Comments / 2

Related
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Tries Again on Chesapeake Plan

Pennsylvania has resubmitted its Chesapeake Bay cleanup plan a second time, hoping this latest attempt will pass muster with the Environmental Protection Agency. The plan reflects two breakthroughs in the newly signed state budget — $220 million for agricultural and urban stormwater improvements, as well as $320 million for municipal water and sewer projects.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

Pennsylvania bill jeopardizing millions in oil well cleanup funding passed by governor

This story was first published on July 18 in Capital & Main. A bill that could jeopardize millions of dollars in federal funding to clean up Pennsylvania’s orphaned and abandoned wells by freezing the bond amounts that oil and gas companies are required to put up — and potentially render the state’s well crisis “all but permanent” — has become law after Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf withheld a veto before last night’s midnight deadline. As part of a deal with Republican lawmakers to increase funding for education in the state, Wolf’s office has confirmed he’s passed House Bill (HB) 2644, which is widely opposed by environmentalists and could make it much more difficult to plug thousands of wells that are leaking methane, an environmental hazard, in many communities around the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Continues Commitment to Water Infrastructure with $269 Million Investment in 10 Counties

Governor Tom Wolf today announced the investment of $269 million for 11 drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and non-point source projects across 10 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). “The concerted effort to improve our nation’s infrastructure​ puts into focus the importance of investing in the many facets of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful is looking for volunteers to join new Waterway Steward Program

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful on Wednesday announced a new stewardship program designed to help keep commonwealth waterways clean. The Waterway Steward Program was developed through funding from the Department of Environmental Protection's Coastal Resources Management Program and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Its purpose is to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
wdac.com

Report Released On State Of PA Elections

HARRISBURG – The Chairman of the House State Government Committee has released a report on the state of PA’s electoral process. York County Rep. Seth Grove says two years after taking office, Gov. Tom Wolf decertified all voting machines, leaving counties scrambling to cover costs to replace them. That says Grove put us on a slippery path for further tinkering with the election process, causing confusion for voters and chaos at the polls in each election since then. The report found many of the issues faced by voters and counties are because Wolf failed to compromise on policies in the Voting Rights Protection Act, which would have improved the election process. As June 30 marked the one-year anniversary of the governor’s veto of House Bill 1300, Grove developed an interim report to provide a brief summary of that legislation, as well as an overview of ongoing updates on the problematic state of election administration in PA; continued issues experienced by voters and counties; and sustained efforts by the House Republican Caucus to seek an agreement on election reform. Y.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania receives $268M in American Rescue Plan funding for small businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday that Pennsylvania has been awarded nearly $268 million in American Rescue Plan funding, through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), to spur small business success and job creation opportunities across the commonwealth. The American Rescue Plan reauthorized and expanded the SSBCI, which was originally established by Congress […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Elections officials in Pennsylvania and across the country urged to prepare for shortages, delays

Election security experts told the directors to be prepared for possibly years of supply chain issues affecting paper, computer hardware and other things. Elections officials from across the country meeting under heightened security were urged Tuesday to prepare for supply chain issues that could lead to shortages in paper used for everything from ballots to “I voted” stickers for years to come.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Republicans adamant on election reform

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republicans in the Midstate are not giving up the fight to change elections in Pennsylvania. State Rep. Seth Grove (R-York) has been a leading voice in the calls for GOP-driven election reform. The changes Republicans want include more strict voter ID requirements, allowing pre-canvassing or...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania lawmakers discuss post Roe v. Wade health care

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania House and Senate Democratic policy committees hosted a hearing Tuesday morning to explore the future of health care in the state after the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade. Pennsylvania Acting Health Secretary and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson urged state lawmakers not...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Wolf administration warns Pennsylvania seniors to be careful during this week's extremely high temperatures

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf and his administration issued a warning to Pennsylvanians on Wednesday to be cautious in the midst of this week's hot, humid conditions. The brunt of the message was directed at older Pennsylvanians, who may be less able to respond well to extreme temperatures and could be taking certain medications that can affect how a person's body reacts to heat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Climate Change#Energy Efficiency#Politics State#Politics Governor#The Wolf Administration#Pennfuture
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Peach Season Presses on Despite Freeze

LEBANON, Pa. — How’s peach season going?. The answer is going to vary from “good” to “terrible” depending on what part of Pennsylvania the grower is from. Dennis and Glenn Seyfert, of Seyfert Orchards in Lebanon, would unfortunately say the latter. “We don’t have...
LEBANON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
therecord-online.com

More transparency sought in Pennsylvania oil, gas industry

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania continues to be a major producer of natural gas, and some state leaders want more transparency and information from the oil and gas industry. A proposed bill from Christopher Rabb, D-Philadelphia, would expand the reporting requirements for shale gas companies on their wells. House Bill...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy