Male Arrested for Outstanding Warrants; Female Arrested for Identity Theft

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMale Arrested for Outstanding Warrants; Female Arrested for Identity Theft. On July 11, 2022 just after 1:00 a.m., a Glendale PD patrol officer observed a male and female walk along the North curb lane near the intersection of Colorado St. and Verdugo Rd. against...

