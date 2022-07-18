Male Arrested for Outstanding Warrants; Female Arrested for Identity Theft

On July 5, 2022 just after 4:00 p.m., officers assigned to Glendale PD’s Special Enforcement Detail (SED) were driving through a parking structure on the 4600 block of San Fernando Rd., when they observed a vehicle parked in a “no parking zone.” The officers approached the vehicle and saw a male, later identified as 30-year-old Nathaniel Nelson of Glendale, standing in the door frame on the driver’s side. The officers discovered that Nelson was on active parole. A vehicle search produced a makeshift arrow key, two identification cards belonging to someone else, and a baggie of methamphetamine. Nelson was subsequently arrested and booked for identity theft, possessing burglary tools, and possessing a controlled substance.
