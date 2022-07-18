ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

Male Arrested for Identity Theft and Possession

glendaleca.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 5, 2022 just after 4:00 p.m., officers assigned to Glendale PD’s Special Enforcement Detail (SED) were driving through a parking structure on the 4600 block of...

www.glendaleca.gov

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
glendaleca.gov

Male Arrested for Outstanding Warrants; Female Arrested for Identity Theft

Male Arrested for Outstanding Warrants; Female Arrested for Identity Theft. On July 11, 2022 just after 1:00 a.m., a Glendale PD patrol officer observed a male and female walk along the North curb lane near the intersection of Colorado St. and Verdugo Rd. against a solid red hand. The officer approached the individuals, later identified as 30-year-old Christian Narvaez of La Puente (who initially provided officers with a false name) and 32-year-old Gabriela Alonso (transient) regarding the violation. A records check revealed that Narvaez had three outstanding warrants out for his arrest. A search of Narvaez’s person produced a baggie of methamphetamine, a piece of metal wire, and a screw driver with the tip chipped and filed down, along with a backpack containing a window punch device, pliers, dremel, and water bong with methamphetamine residue. A search of Alonso produced a social security card belonging to another individual, a methamphetamine pipe coated in methamphetamine residue and a baggie containing methamphetamine. Narvaez was arrested and booked for possessing burglary tools, possessing a controlled substance and unlawful paraphernalia, along with his three outstanding warrants. Alonso was arrested for identity theft and possessing unlawful paraphernalia and a controlled substance.
GLENDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

5 Men Arrested in Catalytic Converter Theft Investigation in Burbank

Five men were arrested by Burbank police investigating thefts of catalytic converters, authorities said Tuesday. Officers were sent to Olive Avenue and Sixth Street about 4:40 a.m. Saturday on a report that several men were trying to steal a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius, the Burbank Police Department reported.
BURBANK, CA
signalscv.com

Man detained in Canyon Country by deputies

A man wanted in connection to a criminal investigation led deputies on a brief foot pursuit in Canyon Country Tuesday evening before being detained, according to law enforcement radio traffic and sheriff’s officials. The foot pursuit was first reported at approximately 5 p.m. near the intersection of Hidaway Avenue...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glendale, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Glendale, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Car Thief Leads Deputies on Chase in San Jacinto

A 19-year-old probationer allegedly tried to flee from sheriff’s deputies in a stolen vehicle until he crashed into a traffic signal in San Jacinto, culminating in a brief foot chase and his arrest, authorities said Tuesday. Lance Brannon Carter Jr. of Los Angeles was arrested and booked into the...
SAN JACINTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Theft#Glendale Pd
foxla.com

Brazen Robbery: Man targets gas station at gunpoint in Orange

ORANGE, Calif. - Police in Orange are asking for the public's help in finding an armed robber. According to the Orange Police Department, a man entered a gas station in the 4300 block of East Chapman Avenue on Sunday, July 10 around 9:45 a.m. In the store, the man pointed...
ORANGE, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspected road rage incident leads to firearm arrest

July 9, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. As if traffic on U.S. 101 between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles isn’t bad enough with tailgaters and erratic high-speed lane-changers motorists might now consider the wisdom of resisting the urge to make any eye contact with their fellow travelers. It...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynewsla.com

Man Suspected of Running Over, Killing Bicyclist Released from Jail

A motorist suspected of plowing into and killing a 48-year-old bicyclist while driving drunk on a Riverside street was out of custody Monday on a $75,000 bond. Jose Luis Cacho Jr. was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday night on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run resulting in death and driving under the influence with injuries.
RIVERSIDE, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly leaving children in car to fight with boyfriend

A woman was arrested after reportedly leaving her two children in a vehicle in order to go inside a home and fight her boyfriend, according to law enforcement officials. The arrest stems from a report received by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies on Thursday regarding a possible domestic violence incident on the 24200 block of Bamboo Drive in Newhall.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

7-Eleven in Arcadia hit by armed robbery; unrelated to recent string of crimes

Authorities are on the lookout for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven located in Arcadia at gunpoint Saturday evening.The incident occurred just before midnight at the 7-Eleven located on East Live Oak Avenue. Officers rushed to the scene after the clerk reported the armed robbery. According to Arcadia Police Department, the suspect entered the convenience store and held the clerk at gunpoint, demanding they money from the cash register. The employee complied with the suspect's demand and handed them the money, which the suspect grabbed before running from the store and entering a dark-colored sedan which fled from the area. Officers have described the suspect as a Hispanic male, standing around 5-feet, 6-inches tall. He was wearing a green camouflage jacket with a green baseball hat, black gloves, a blue medical face mask and white shoes. It was made clear that the robbery was in no way related to the recent string of crimes that have plagued the Southland, after two suspects wanted in connection with those incidents were arrested on Friday. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact Arcadia police at (626) 574-5151.

Comments / 0

Community Policy