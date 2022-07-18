Male Arrested for Identity Theft and Possession

Male Arrested for Outstanding Warrants; Female Arrested for Identity Theft. On July 11, 2022 just after 1:00 a.m., a Glendale PD patrol officer observed a male and female walk along the North curb lane near the intersection of Colorado St. and Verdugo Rd. against a solid red hand. The officer approached the individuals, later identified as 30-year-old Christian Narvaez of La Puente (who initially provided officers with a false name) and 32-year-old Gabriela Alonso (transient) regarding the violation. A records check revealed that Narvaez had three outstanding warrants out for his arrest. A search of Narvaez’s person produced a baggie of methamphetamine, a piece of metal wire, and a screw driver with the tip chipped and filed down, along with a backpack containing a window punch device, pliers, dremel, and water bong with methamphetamine residue. A search of Alonso produced a social security card belonging to another individual, a methamphetamine pipe coated in methamphetamine residue and a baggie containing methamphetamine. Narvaez was arrested and booked for possessing burglary tools, possessing a controlled substance and unlawful paraphernalia, along with his three outstanding warrants. Alonso was arrested for identity theft and possessing unlawful paraphernalia and a controlled substance.

GLENDALE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO