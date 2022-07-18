ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Court blocks West Virginia’s felony abortion law, AG vows to appeal

By WDTV News Staff
WTAP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Kanawha County Circuit Court judge has blocked enforcement of West Virginia’s felony abortion ban from the 1800s. The judge said it conflicts with laws passed more recently. The law currently on the books describes three to 10 years behind bars for abortion. This...

www.wtap.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
County
Kanawha County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Kanawha County, WV
Government
hotnewhiphop.com

Texas Enforces Ancient Abortion Law After Roe V. Wade Decision

On June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision, revoking women of the nearly 50-year-old right to choose. The decision has garnered emotional reactions on both sides of the debate, and now many states are left in turmoil, scrambling to either cement abortions as state law or to outlaw the practice altogether.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

After judge's order, W.Va.'s abortion clinic resuming care

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s only abortion clinic pressed forward Tuesday with scheduling abortions, even as the state’s attorney general went to the Supreme Court to try to stop it. A Charleston judge on Monday blocked enforcement of the state’s 150-year-old abortion ban, freeing the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia to begin scheduling abortion patients. Executive Director Katie Quiñonez said Tuesday her staff planned to begin performing abortions as early as next week. “We’re determined to continue doing so for as long as we’re able,” she said in a statement. She called Monday’s decision “a sigh of relief.” The same day, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said his office had filed a motion to the state Supreme Court asking it to block the decision from going into effect while his office proceeds with an appeal. He said it was “critical” for his office to file an immediate stay Tuesday “to prevent immediate loss of precious life.”
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Morrisey
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
960 The Ref

Abortion ban blocked in W. Va.; Louisiana awaits ruling

BATON ROUGE — (AP) — Court battles prompted by the Supreme Court's June 24 ruling reversing abortion rights played out in multiple states Monday, with a judge in West Virginia blocking that state's 150-year-old abortion ban and one in Louisiana leaving an order against enforcement of that state's ban in place, for now.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Abortion Clinic#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Judicial#Politics Federal#Politics Courts#Ag#The Health Center#Wsaz
Ohio Capital Journal

After raising doubts about rape victim, AG’s office won’t say if he supports abortion law

Now that one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the United States is in effect in Ohio, some of the state’s Republican leaders don’t seem to want to discuss it. Consider Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. He rushed to court on June 24 just after Roe v Wade was overturned to implement the Ohio law, […] The post After raising doubts about rape victim, AG’s office won’t say if he supports abortion law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
PBS NewsHour

Appeals court allows Georgia abortion law to take effect

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday overturned a lower court ruling and said Georgia’s restrictive 2019 abortion law could take effect immediately. The decision wasn’t surprising after the U.S. Supreme Court last month ruled that there is no constitutional right to an abortion. The...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
bloomberglaw.com

South Carolina’s Six-Week Abortion Law Invalid, Lawsuit Says (1)

Two abortion provides sued South Carolina in state court seeking a declaration that a law banning abortions after about six weeks violates the state’s constitution. This is the latest in a series of lawsuits that have been filed to stop abortion restrictions under state constitutions after the US Supreme Court declared on June 24 that there’s no federal constitutional right to abortion. Providers have won temporary orders blocking the laws in several states, including Louisiana, Ohio, and Kentucky.
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

In Indiana, Republican Lawmakers Propose Ban on Most Abortions

(Reuters) - Indiana Republican lawmakers on Wednesday introduced a bill that would ban abortion except in cases of rape, incest or medical emergency, a measure likely to win passage that would dramatically cut abortion access in the Midwestern state. The legislature is expected to take up the bill in a...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy