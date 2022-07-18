ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Africa face uphill task to qualify for next year's World Cup after pulling out of crucial international fixtures to launch a new Twenty20 tournament

By Richard Gibson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

South Africa, England’s second opponents in a month of white-ball matches, are struggling to qualify for next year’s World Cup after dumping crucial international fixtures to launch a new Twenty20 tournament.

The Proteas face Jos Buttler's team in Chester-le-Street on Tuesday, days after forfeiting a series in Australia next January to allow their premier players to feature in a six-team competition bankrolled by broadcasters SuperSport, and intended to be second only to the Indian Premier League, instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zCLLJ_0gjwXDds00
South Africa are struggling to qualify for the World Cup after pulling out international fixtures
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xz7AY_0gjwXDds00
Forfeits leave Mark Boucher's (above) side 11th, outside of automatic qualification positions

Such prioritising has arguably provided a vision of the future global landscape, with Cricket South Africa, and other boards around the world, chasing huge financial rewards over bilateral country v country series.

The Royal London Series is not part of the Super League - the vehicle for automatic qualification to the event in India in 15 months’ time at which England will attempt to defend their 50-over crown without retired duo Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes.

But in relinquishing 30 points to Australia via a 3-0 walkover, it leaves South Africa in 11th place and struggling to make the coveted top-eight positions that carry automatic qualification, even if they win both their remaining three-match series against India (away) and England (home) 3-0 and also defeat Netherlands twice in two fixtures postponed during the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aGfyO_0gjwXDds00
The Proteas face Jos Buttler's (second from left) England in Chester-le-Street on Tuesday

Once a banker for the latter stages of global tournaments, it means South Africa face the ignominious prospect of being one of five Super League teams - likely alongside former champion nations Sri Lanka and West Indies - scrambling for the final two places at a qualifying event in Zimbabwe in early 2023.

The new world order is partly due to some serious slips by the South Africans - they drew 1-1 in Ireland last year and lost at home to both Pakistan and Bangladesh - plus the rise of the Bangladeshis and Afghanistan (the nearest two challengers to leaders England in the standings).

Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock is expected to be fit for today’s opening match of three at Chester-le-Street after sitting out the warm-up schedule with a bruised finger.

