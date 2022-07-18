ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Line striping to begin on Barracks Road

By News Staff
cbs19news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers on Barracks Road may see some delays...

www.cbs19news.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Goochland County intersection to be replaced with roundabout

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Road work is set to begin as early as next week to improve a traffic intersection in Goochland County. The two streets that form the intersection are Fairground Road and Sandy Hood Road. Drivers are being urged by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to stay up to date on road closures along both these streets.
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro pursues funding for roundabout at Rosser, Broad and Main

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - As many cities in the Valley grow, staff look for ways to expand roads safely and seamlessly. Waynesboro City Officials are looking into a roundabout at the intersection of Broad Street and Rosser Avenue. At the city council meeting on June 27, Luke Juday presented information about the intersection to discuss funding for solutions.
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

City opening three facilities as cooling centers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three locations are being designated as cooling centers in Charlottesville. The city Department of Parks and Recreation says Key Recreation Center, Tonsler Recreation Center and the central branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library have been designated as cooling centers as of Tuesday morning. According to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlottesville, VA
Government
Charlottesville, VA
Traffic
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Traffic
Local
Virginia Government
WHSV

Driver flown to hospital after Harrisonburg crash

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One person was flown to UVA Health after a crash in Harrisonburg on Wednesday afternoon. According to Harrisonburg city spokesman Mike Parks, a driver traveling south along South Main Street rear-ended another vehicle moving in the same direction. The driver which struck the car was flown to the hospital. Nobody in the struck vehicle was hurt, Parks said.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

271-Unit apartment complex proposed in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A large housing development could soon be coming to Rockingham County. A developer is hoping to build a 271 multi-family unit apartment complex in the Stone Port area. The proposed development from Cathcart Properties in Charlottesville would be called The Wentworth and would build six...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Full traffic stops near Quantico this week on I-95

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Multiple overnight work zones are planned on Interstate 95 from Quantico through Fredericksburg through Friday, July 22. I-95 northbound and southbound will be reduced to one lane...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC12

Here’s everything you need to know about the best fairs in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - August is quickly approaching, which means locations across Virginia are gearing up to host their annual county fairs. The commonwealth has plenty of exciting events to offer this summer and through the beginning of October. Whether you’re a thrill-seeker who loves all things fast and dizzy,...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Town of Orange working to schedule storm debris pickup

ORANGE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Recent storms have brought down a lot of debris in the town of Orange. Because of this, the town’s Department of Public Works is working on setting up a storm debris pickup schedule. Town officials say that storm damage has been extensive and it...
ORANGE, VA
C-Ville Weekly

In brief: Rose Hill Market closes, County euthanizes pit bull, and more

George Swingler opened Rose Hill Market 33 years ago, in 1989. At the end of this month, Swingler will close down his business. Photo: Amy and Jackson Smith. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cvilletomorrow.org

Charlottesville may soon impose a 5 cent tax on plastic bags

Charlottesville City Council stands ready to impose a 5 cent tax on plastic grocery bags that will take effect Jan. 1, the same day Albemarle County will also begin taxing disposable plastic bags. The Council expressed support for implementing a bag tax at its Monday night meeting. But, before they...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WSLS

Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall welcomes new retail store

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg is working on construction, and now, they’re welcoming a new store. On Wednesday, River Ridge Mall announced that they have officially opened a new retail store in the Center Court area of the mall. The release said Windsor Fashions...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Grab some wheels: New Pump Track opens in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A new way to work out has officially opened up in Lynchburg in the form of the Pump Track!. This wavy track lets you skip the pedals and just work your arms up and down to make your way around the track. One user, Felipe...
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Downtown Mall could be registered nationally as a Historic Place

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is considering the creation a Downtown Mall historic district that would be recognized by the federal and state government through the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Registry. A community meeting to celebrate and share the findings so far from a historic...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Southwest, central Virginia animal shelters filled to capacity

(WFXR) — Across southwest and central Virginia, a number of animal shelters are in crisis mode because they are overflowing with furry friends in need of forever families. Animal shelters, humane societies, and rescue organizations in the following localities have issued pleas for help to find homes for their many pets:
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy