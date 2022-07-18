Line striping to begin on Barracks Road

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Road work is set to begin as early as next week to improve a traffic intersection in Goochland County. The two streets that form the intersection are Fairground Road and Sandy Hood Road. Drivers are being urged by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to stay up to date on road closures along both these streets.
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - As many cities in the Valley grow, staff look for ways to expand roads safely and seamlessly. Waynesboro City Officials are looking into a roundabout at the intersection of Broad Street and Rosser Avenue. At the city council meeting on June 27, Luke Juday presented information about the intersection to discuss funding for solutions.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three locations are being designated as cooling centers in Charlottesville. The city Department of Parks and Recreation says Key Recreation Center, Tonsler Recreation Center and the central branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library have been designated as cooling centers as of Tuesday morning. According to...
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One person was flown to UVA Health after a crash in Harrisonburg on Wednesday afternoon. According to Harrisonburg city spokesman Mike Parks, a driver traveling south along South Main Street rear-ended another vehicle moving in the same direction. The driver which struck the car was flown to the hospital. Nobody in the struck vehicle was hurt, Parks said.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A large housing development could soon be coming to Rockingham County. A developer is hoping to build a 271 multi-family unit apartment complex in the Stone Port area. The proposed development from Cathcart Properties in Charlottesville would be called The Wentworth and would build six...
Multiple overnight work zones are planned on Interstate 95 from Quantico through Fredericksburg through Friday, July 22. I-95 northbound and southbound will be reduced to one lane...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - August is quickly approaching, which means locations across Virginia are gearing up to host their annual county fairs. The commonwealth has plenty of exciting events to offer this summer and through the beginning of October. Whether you’re a thrill-seeker who loves all things fast and dizzy,...
ORANGE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Recent storms have brought down a lot of debris in the town of Orange. Because of this, the town’s Department of Public Works is working on setting up a storm debris pickup schedule. Town officials say that storm damage has been extensive and it...
George Swingler opened Rose Hill Market 33 years ago, in 1989. At the end of this month, Swingler will close down his business.
Charlottesville City Council stands ready to impose a 5 cent tax on plastic grocery bags that will take effect Jan. 1, the same day Albemarle County will also begin taxing disposable plastic bags. The Council expressed support for implementing a bag tax at its Monday night meeting. But, before they...
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg is working on construction, and now, they’re welcoming a new store. On Wednesday, River Ridge Mall announced that they have officially opened a new retail store in the Center Court area of the mall. The release said Windsor Fashions...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A new way to work out has officially opened up in Lynchburg in the form of the Pump Track!. This wavy track lets you skip the pedals and just work your arms up and down to make your way around the track. One user, Felipe...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY (CBS 19 NEWS) -- Albemarle schools are looking to fill in 40 seats for 7 of their schools for the 2023 school year. Typically, there is a long wait list for pre school students to wait on, but this year is different. There are 40 seats left for...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is considering the creation a Downtown Mall historic district that would be recognized by the federal and state government through the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Registry. A community meeting to celebrate and share the findings so far from a historic...
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- A Virginia man broke a state catfish record after he arrowed a 66-pound, five-ounce blue catfish, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Jason Emmel, of Louisa, arrowed the big fish in the Pamunkey River. With that, he set the new state record archery blue...
(WFXR) — Across southwest and central Virginia, a number of animal shelters are in crisis mode because they are overflowing with furry friends in need of forever families. Animal shelters, humane societies, and rescue organizations in the following localities have issued pleas for help to find homes for their many pets:
