CHARLOTTE, Nc. ( CBS19 SPORTS) --The final day of the ACC football kickoff welcomed Tony Elliott alongside Brennan Armstrong, Keytaon Thompson and Nick Jackson. They came in with some swag wearing hand crafted shoes designed by former wahoo Jay Huff's wife; Lindsay Huff. But Elliott didn't come just to show off his sneakers, his talked everything from the running game, the coaching transition and his expectations for the season.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO