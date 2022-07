Dorothy Paine, age 93 of Mulberry Grove, passed away Monday evening, July 18, 2022, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia, Illinois. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Pastor Garry Loeffler will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials are to be made to Greenville University or the Mount Auburn Cemetery Association.

MULBERRY GROVE, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO