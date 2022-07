A proposal to reopen a shuttered west-side tavern in Wausau under a new name and owner failed to pass a city subcommittee on Monday, effectively nixing the plan for now. Nate Woller submitted a request to open Thirsty’s on 3rd in the former Roc’s Place, 810 S. Third Ave., which was reviewed this week by the Liquor License Review Subcommittee. The proposal, which would have then been voted on by the city’s Public Health and Safety Committee, did not garner a motion or a second to move forward.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO