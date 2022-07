Beef is heading to Baltimore, as the outstanding Mississippi State RHP was selected at No. 197 overall in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft on Monday. Preston Johnson played in 22 games for the Bulldogs as a reliever in 2021 and posted a 4-0 record with a 3.82 ERA in 33 innings pitched. Johnson allowed 16 runs, 14 of which were earned, on 25 hits. The talented right-hander struck out 50 and walked 14 in 2021 for MSU.

