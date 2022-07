Two school districts in San Diego's South Bay are not requiring students and staff to wear masks indoors, but they are strongly encouraging it. They confirmed their stances on the heels of San Diego Unified reintroducing its indoor mask mandate for students and staff, which it says was triggered when San Diego County's COVID hospitalization data met the criteria for the CDC's highest "community level."

