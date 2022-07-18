Matthews added to Northwoods League All-Star Game

A Medford man was arrested yesterday afternoon for his 7th OWI. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that a call came in of a vehicle traveling on I-94 near Northfield that was swerving between both eastbound lanes of the interstate. A State Trooper was able to locate the vehicle just south of Black River Falls near mile marker 120 and made a traffic stop. The Trooper noticed signs of impairment and after standard field sobriety tests, the driver, 52-year-old Craig D. Block of Medford was taken into custody. Block was transported to an area hospital for a evidentiary blood sample, and then booked into the Jackson County Jail.

