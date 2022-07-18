ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Matthews added to Northwoods League All-Star Game

By Nebraska Athletics
KSNB Local4
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Brice Matthews has been added to the Great Plains Division roster for the Northwoods League All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 19, the league announced Monday morning. The Northwoods League...

WEAU-TV 13

Man dies after mud-bogging event in Neillsville Saturday

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after participating in a motorsports event at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Neillsville Saturday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Daniel Richter was taking part in the Neillsville Mud Race and died during a mud-bogging event on July 16. The...
NEILLSVILLE, WI
WausauPilot

Human remains discovered in Wisconsin River

Police are working to identify skeletal remains discovered Tuesday in the Wisconsin River near Port Edwards. Maintenance workers made the discovery after lowering water levels to check the river’s flowage, officials said. A jaw bone, leg and some articles of clothing were found. Officials are now performing a search...
PORT EDWARDS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Stolen vehicle bought at Iola Car Show found in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle that was bought at the Iola Car Show and later reported as stolen, was found about 60 miles east in Green Bay. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on July 9 around 5:45 p.m. authorities were made aware of a reported stolen vehicle that was bought at the Iola Car Show. The vehicle was described as a black 1968 Ford Mustang with white C-Stripes.
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

165,000 gallons of wastewater flows into Wisconsin River

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - 165,000 gallons of diluted wastewater are now in the Wisconsin River. The superintendent of the Wisconsin Rapids Wastewater Treatment Plant says about 5 inches of rain that fell on the city’s west side in a matter of hours on Friday morning is to blame.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WSAW

Heavy rain causes wastewater to overflow into Wisconsin River in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wisconsin Rapids has confirmed heavy rainfall on Friday is to blame for causing wastewater to flow into the Wisconsin River. According to a news release from the city, around 7:30 a.m. on July 15, the sanitary sewer interceptor was overtaken by rainwater off Second Avenue S., just south of the roundabout. Rainfall was recorded from 3.9 inches to 5.25 inches in this collection area.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
hubcitytimes.com

Landmark bowling alley to come down for new development

MARSHFIELD – Rose Bowl Lanes would be demolished to make room for a multi-business development, under a conditional use request granted by the city’s Plan Commission. The Commission on July 19 voted unanimously in favor of a commercial group development for the property, located at 1600 N. Central Ave. The conditional use was granted to Shannon Eldridge of Janesville-based Halifax Development.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau police investigate overnight burglary at Fleet Farm

Police are working to identify suspects who allegedly burglarized Fleet Farm in Wausau after forcing their way into the building and stealing merchandise. Officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 19 to a report of an alarm and discovered damage to the inside and outside of the building, at 1811 Badger Ave., Wausau.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Incident at Clark County Fairgrounds Saturday Night

An incident occurred at an event taking place at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Neillsville this past Saturday night. (7/16) According to Matt Meyer - Fire Chief, City of Neillsville. During the event, a participant's vehicle continued on down the raceway after crossing the finish line. The vehicle then struck some trees, causing the vehicle to roll.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
WSAW

Weston man charged with new counts in businesses vandalism case

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Weston man has been charged with several more counts following a vandalism case in Wausau. Paul Kreft was charged Wednesday with four counts of criminal damage to property and bail jumping. One of those counts is a felony due to the amount of damage that Kreft is accused of causing.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

West-side Wausau tavern proposal fails in committee

A proposal to reopen a shuttered west-side tavern in Wausau under a new name and owner failed to pass a city subcommittee on Monday, effectively nixing the plan for now. Nate Woller submitted a request to open Thirsty’s on 3rd in the former Roc’s Place, 810 S. Third Ave., which was reviewed this week by the Liquor License Review Subcommittee. The proposal, which would have then been voted on by the city’s Public Health and Safety Committee, did not garner a motion or a second to move forward.
WAUSAU, WI
wwisradio.com

Medford Man Arrested on I-94 In Jackson County Charged With 7th OWI

A Medford man was arrested yesterday afternoon for his 7th OWI. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that a call came in of a vehicle traveling on I-94 near Northfield that was swerving between both eastbound lanes of the interstate. A State Trooper was able to locate the vehicle just south of Black River Falls near mile marker 120 and made a traffic stop. The Trooper noticed signs of impairment and after standard field sobriety tests, the driver, 52-year-old Craig D. Block of Medford was taken into custody. Block was transported to an area hospital for a evidentiary blood sample, and then booked into the Jackson County Jail.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
947jackfm.com

Human Remains Found in Wood County

PORT EDWARDS, WI (WSAU) — Officials in Wood County are investigating human remains found near the Wisconsin River in the Village of Port Edwards. Maintenance workers at a damn said they found what appeared to be a skeleton at about 11:30 Tuesday morning. Multiple crews were then called to the scene including the Sheriff’s department, Wood County Coroner, Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department, and Wood County Crime Lab.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Suspects in Fleet Farm burglary scheduled to appear in court Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Two teens accused of breaking into Fleet Farm are expected to make their first court appearances Wednesday afternoon. Anthony Jurgenson, 17, and Tyrese Merriam, 18 were arrested about 12 hours after police said they stole two air-powered pellet guns and various other items before getting into a vehicle and driving away.
WAUSAU, WI
nbc15.com

Two dead in separate Adams Co. crashes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies in Adams County responded to two separate crashes Saturday resulting in the deaths of two drivers. In the first collision, Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies and EMS officials responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries around 6:45 a.m. at State Highway 23 and County Highway B in the Town of Dell Prairie.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
wausharaargus.com

One injured in two vehicle accident on State Rd. 21 and 22nd Ave. in the Town of Marion

On July 16th at 7:01 p.m. the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of State Rd. 21 and 22nd Ave. in the Town of Marion east of Wautoma. According to the report filed by Sgt. Scott Eagan, Joseph Marvin, 53, Redgranite, failed to stop at a stop sign on 22nd Ave. striking a vehicle driven by David Bartel, 84, Wautoma, sending both vehicles into skids and rolls coming to rest in the ditch. Bartel was injured and transported by Waushara County Emergency Services to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah. A median sign and State Road/Town sign were damaged in the crash. Marvin was cited and the accident remains under investigation by the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department.
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Man dies at Clark County mud bogging event

CLARK COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a participant in a mud bogging event over the weekend. Chief Deputy James Hirsch says 60-year-old Daniel Richter was killed during the event at the Clark County fairgrounds in Neillsville Saturday night. Hirsch says the Clark County coroner and the sheriff’s office are investigating the death.
CLARK COUNTY, WI

