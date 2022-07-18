ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

LaMelo Ball changing jersey number for 2022-23 season

WCNC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball is changing his jersey number for the 2022-23 season, switching to No. 1. Ball has worn No. 2 since being drafted by the Hornets with the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He previously tried to switch to No. 1 when...

www.wcnc.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marcus Paige finds new home overseas

Former UNC basketball guard Marcus Paige has signed the dotted line to play professionally in Spain. Paige, a UNC fan-favorite, played for the Heels from 2012-2016, with his performance in the 2016 National Championship game being his most memorable. Fans will never forget his attempted three in the last seconds of the game. After those four years at UNC,  Paige cemented his Tar Heel legacy and went on to play in five games for the Charlotte Hornets and spent two seasons in the NBA G-League before heading overseas. The 28-year-old has bounced around the oversea market playing most recently for the Orléans Loiret basketball club in France. Paige appeared in 27 games for the club averaging 9.9 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals on the season. Paige will be joining the Monbus Obradorio of the Liga Endesa league, finding a place in the second biggest basketball league in the world. Obradorio finished with an 12-22 record last season. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Conversation with Brady Manek helped Pete Nance decide on UNC

When Hubert Davis took over the UNC basketball program last year, he wanted to bring a more modern twist to the ‘two-big’ system that Roy Williams played in his front court. Davis quickly went out and secured a commitment from one of the top transfers on the market in Oklahoma stretch-4 Brady Manek. Manek not only had career numbers in almost every category, he also was named the nation’s top transfer addition. Manek went on to play for the Charlotte Hornets Summer League roster these past few weeks and has played himself in position to make a G-League roster at a minimum. The...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Photos: UNC Basketball Summer Player Media Day

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina held a summer media day on Monday afternoon for the players. Interviews were conducted with seven Tar Heels, and others made appearances. Inside Carolina photographer Jim Hawkins takes you behind the scenes at the Dean E. Smith Center ...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC commit Simeon Wilcher drops 30 points in AAU game

The annual Nike Peach Jam event is one of the biggest AAU events of the entire year as some of the top recruits descend on South Carolina for the event each July. And this year, a UNC basketball commit is making some noise early on. Five-star guard Simeon Wilcher is off to a fast start for City Rocks in the event. On Saturday, Wilcher flirted with a triple-double as he scored 14 points, grabbed 7 rebounds and 7 assists. He followed that up with a big scoring performance, dropping 30 points on 83% shooting from the field during a game on...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis watches 2024 teammates and key UNC targets at Peach Jam

The UNC basketball program has three members of its staff at the Peach Jam live evaluation period in South Carolina this week, which began on Wednesday. The first stop for the UNC staff was for newly offered 2023 four-star forward TJ Power. Power had 16 points and nine rebounds in front of Hubert Davis, Jeff Lebo and Sean May. Davis, along with Lebo then turned their attention to two key 2024 targets — both with offers — in Cam Scott and Jarin Stevenson. Both play for the 16U Team United roster. Scott, a 6-foot-5 guard, is a five-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings....
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC watching intriguing four-star power forward at Peach Jam

The UNC basketball program is well represented at this week’s Peach Jam in South Carolina and they are keeping their eyes on a few prospects. We already wrote on five-star commit Simeon Wilcher standing out early at the event and now UNC is watching a four-star power forward they recently offered. T.J. Power is drawing a crowd during Wednesday’s session as Boston Amateur Basketball Club takes on The Skill Factory. UNC is among the teams in attendance for the game, as Hubert Davis is joining several other coaches there to watch players including Power hit the court on Wednesday afternoon per Trent...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC standout Ty Lawson joining Big3 league

Despite being out the the NBA for nearly five years, former UNC basketball standout guard Ty Lawson is back playing in the United States. No, it’s not in the NBA, but he’ll be joining the Big3 League. Announced this week, Lawson will join the ‘Ball Hogs’ for this weeks game. The 34-year-old has played in China, Greece and Tunisia since his last stint in the NBA. Prior to his time overseas, Lawson played in 2018 for the Washington Wizards in the playoffs. He averaged 5.8 points and 3.0 assists in 19.2 minutes per game. In eight NBA seasons, Lawson has career averages of 12.7 points and...
NBA

