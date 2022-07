The late Dr. George Smith made history as one of Murfreesboro's first prominent African-American physicians. Now his legacy has inspired an anonymous donor to invest locally in the education of doctors-in-training. With a $100,000 gift, the donor has established the Dr. George W. Smith Family Medicine Residency Memorial Endowment through the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation. One portion of this gift will support mental health and wellness activities for members of the University of Tennessee at Murfreesboro Family Medicine Residency Program and another portion has been earmarked to directly support residents of color.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO