Mission, TX

Woman charged after ambulance joyride

By Alejandra Yanez
 2 days ago

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission woman accused of stealing an EMS ambulance Friday was identified.

At about 12:04 p.m. Friday, Mission Police received a 911 call from the Mission Hospital security officer after being assaulted during the theft of a vehicle.

As previously reported by ValleyCentral , Pharr EMS was transporting a patient from Alton to a hospital in Mission when they arrived at the medical center at 11:59 a.m.

As medics took the patient inside the hospital, Isela Escobar, 31, who had been recently discharged from the hospital jumped inside the ambulance on the driver’s side.

Escobar stole the ambulance and after a short persuit initiated by several agencies, she was detained and arrested at 4126 FM 492.

Escobar was charged with Robbery, a second-degree felony.

Her bond is set at $100,000.

