This Is Washington's Most Popular Drink

Photo : Getty Images

Just like how people have a preference for a specific milkshake flavor, they definitely have a favorite drink, from sodas and fruit juices to plain ole water or regional beverages. The same can be said for a whole state. Eat This, Not That! looked through data to determine the most popular drink in every state:

"We used Google Trends to find the most popular drink in every state. Based on looking at the topic 'Soft Drinks' in each state through Google Trends, we were able to see what the most popular searched drinks are for each state. We then looked at popular related topics within this category for each state to determine the most popular searched drink."

So what's Washington state's drink of choice? According to the website, that's Green River Soda!

"This lime-flavored soda might not be as popular as Sprite, but it's every bit as tasty," writers noted.

For those who aren't familiar with this regional drink, it's been a popular choice in the Midwest since 1919!

Not every state's favorite beverage is a soda. Some states preferred lemonade, iced tea, energy drinks, and even Slurpees. Can't go wrong with that!