ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

This Is Washington's Most Popular Drink

By Zuri Anderson
KJR 95.7 The Jet
KJR 95.7 The Jet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTIxy_0gjwKK8y00
Photo : Getty Images

Just like how people have a preference for a specific milkshake flavor, they definitely have a favorite drink, from sodas and fruit juices to plain ole water or regional beverages. The same can be said for a whole state. Eat This, Not That! looked through data to determine the most popular drink in every state:

"We used Google Trends to find the most popular drink in every state. Based on looking at the topic 'Soft Drinks' in each state through Google Trends, we were able to see what the most popular searched drinks are for each state. We then looked at popular related topics within this category for each state to determine the most popular searched drink."

So what's Washington state's drink of choice? According to the website, that's Green River Soda!

"This lime-flavored soda might not be as popular as Sprite, but it's every bit as tasty," writers noted.

For those who aren't familiar with this regional drink, it's been a popular choice in the Midwest since 1919!

Not every state's favorite beverage is a soda. Some states preferred lemonade, iced tea, energy drinks, and even Slurpees. Can't go wrong with that!

Comments / 0

Related
102.7 KORD

5 Delicious Northwest Burger Dives Worth the Drive

Tired of the same ol burgers joints? There are a lot of little well-known spots all over the Northwest to get great fast food. Here are 5 of my favorite spots. #5- Miners – If you have traveled across Washington State through Yakima while in school, your bus probably stopped here. The signature burger is “The Big Miner”, is one of the largest burgers I have ever tried. If that is not big enough, try “The Double big Miner”. Their milkshakes are also famous for being really, really thick. You might need a spoon to drink it.
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle Suburb Among The Best Small Towns In Washington

There's more to Washington state than the world-famous Seattle and the beautiful peaks of Mt. Rainier. There are plenty of small towns that offer their own charm, culture, natural features, and exciting activities. Sometimes you'll encounter local events and festivities you won't find anywhere else. That's why Travel + Leisure...
SEATTLE, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

This Is The Best Ice Cream In Washington State, According To Yelp

A Western Washington ice cream shop landed on Yelp's list of the best ice cream in every state for 2022. Here's how researchers selected each ice cream joint:. "This is a list of the best ice cream in the US and Canada according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the ice cream category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between April 21, 2021-April 21, 2022... When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of May 12, 2022."
TACOMA, WA
boozyburbs.com

One New Jersey Restaurant Named Best for Outdoor Dining

OpenTable unveiled their annual 100 Best Outdoor Dining Restaurants in America (Read Full List) according to the from 13.6 million verified diner reviews in all 50 states and Washington, DC. Reviews were collected between January 1 to June 30, 2022 – with all restaurants required to have a minimum number...
CAPE MAY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soft Drinks#Soda#Fruit Juices#Google Trends#Energy Drinks#Food Drink
travelexperta.com

Palouse Falls in Washington: Most Scenic Waterfall to Explore

Washington is home to some of the most stunning waterfalls in the United States and a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts. From hiking trails, camping, and even RV spots. It’s always a great option to visit one of the many places it has to explore, and the Palouse Falls State Park is not an exception. That’s why I decided to gather useful information about Palouse Falls in Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Here Are The Best Fries In Washington

There's nothing more exciting than a serving of fries. Serving as a side, snack and sometimes a meal, french fries are one of the most popular forms of potatoes. While fast food joints come to mind when we think about fries, plenty of restaurants and food trucks have their own take that's beloved by both locals and tourists.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MyNorthwest

Washingtonians: What air temperature is ‘hot’ to you?

Much warmer weather returns to the Puget Sound area next week. Fortunately, it will not involve the déjà vu of last year’s heat dome, nor what the middle of the country or even Western Europe is currently experiencing. But temperatures here are expected to climb well into the 80s, with some places rising above 90 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
KXL

Jay Inslee’s Gas Tax Is Fueling Insanity In Washington

If you think gas prices are high now, just wait: Jay Inslee’s new carbon tax hits at the end of the year and it’s a doozy. Northwest states already pay punishing prices for petroleum. Now, when the nationwide average cost of gas pushed to 5 bucks a gallon...
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlemedium.com

Recent Political Poll Data Rates Approval, Disapproval

In a recent state poll 49% of Washington voters disapprove of Inslee. In the same poll, 53% disapprove of Biden. This means Gov. Jay Inslee’s approval rating has slipped to 47% among Washington voters. This means that Gov. Jay Inslee’s disapproval rating is now higher than his approval rating, according to WA Poll results released on Friday. This data is important leading to the coming election.
WASHINGTON STATE
KJR 95.7 The Jet

KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle, WA
7K+
Followers
833
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle's Feel Good Variety of the 80's and More

 https://957thejet.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy