ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The unkillable Toys ‘R’ Us

By David Lazarus
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ry6vr_0gjwKC5A00

Never mind the Walking Dead. Count Toys “R” Us as a brand that refuses to die.

The once-ubiquitous toy store — which went bankrupt and closed all outlets in 2018 — is poised for a big comeback.

Toys “R” Us will spring to life in every Macy’s department store over the next few months.

The stores-within-stores will range in size from 1,000 square feet in smaller locations to sprawling 10,000 square feet in larger Macy’s, including in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Macy’s recognized an opportunity in revitalizing Toys “R” Us when it agreed last year to sell goodies under the Toys “R” Us brand on its website.

Macy’s then started opening stores-within-stores in about 400 locations to gauge customer reaction.

The response was apparently warm enough that Macy’s is now going all-in on the toy brand.

Toys “R” Us is owned by WHP Global, which acquired the brand from Tru Kids Inc., which snapped up the Toys “R” Us name in a liquidation sale.

Tru Kids opened Toys “R” Us stores in New Jersey and Texas, but then closed them last year because of the pandemic.

Macy’s says Toys “R” Us “will come to life in-store with playful colored fixtures as well as hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with various toy assortments.”

“Macy’s cannot wait to bring the Toys ‘R’ Us experience to life in our stores,” Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer, said in a statement .

“We hope Toys ‘R’ Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together.”

Like many parents, I always enjoyed cruising Toys “R” Us aisles with my kid, checking out his interests and appreciating the hands-on aspect of the experience.

Macy’s clearly is seeking to be more to more people at a time when the retail industry is struggling to return to pre-pandemic strength and to compete with online rivals such as Amazon.

The new Toys “R” Us stores will start opening this month, with the rollout scheduled for completion by mid-October — which just so happens to be about the time holiday shopping kicks into gear.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Multiple people ejected in crash that shut down 710 Freeway in Bell

A multi-vehicle crash shut down lanes on the southbound 710 Freeway Monday night after multiple people were ejected. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. near Gage Avenue in Bell. According to the California Highway Patrol, multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and all four lanes of traffic were completely stopped. Video from Sky5 […]
BELL, CA
KTLA

Ventura man gets 26 years for molesting his child

A Ventura man was sentenced to 26 years in prison for molesting his biological child, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Tuesday. Tiburcio Emeterio Martinez, 45, was arrested back in September 2020 and charged with molestation, incest and other sex crimes against his own child. Ventura police became aware...
VENTURA, CA
Joel Eisenberg

The Return of Toys R Us

400 new locations are returning within Macy’s department stores. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Forbes.com, en.Wikipedia.org, and BusinessInsider.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Boston

Toys 'R' Us is coming back - inside Macy's stores

Once left for dead, Toys "R" Us is making a major comeback. The toy store brand will be just about everywhere for the holidays. Toys "R" Us will be in every US Macy's in the next few months, part of an expanded partnership with the toy retailer's parent company, WHP Global.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Joel Eisenberg

H&M Store Closings in 2022

Earlier this year, the popular clothing retailer announced the closing of 240 locations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Investopedia.com, and Forbes.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys R Us#Toy Store#Whp Global#Tru Kids Inc#Ag
ComicBook

Toys R Us Teams With Major Store for Another Comeback After Bankruptcy

For a generation of fans, Toys 'R' Us is a staple of childhood, with the toy company offering shoppers a whimsical and unpredictable experience. In recent years, the company has made headlines for its various evolutions, after it initially filed for bankruptcy in the fall of 2017. A lot of that evolution has included partnering with existing brick-and-mortar franchise to offer a new in-person shopping experience — and it looks like the company will be trying that once again. On Monday, it was announced that Toys 'R' Us will be opening shops inside of every Macy's location in the United States, with the goal of being completely operational by the holiday season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Amy’s Kitchen Is Shutting Down Its San Jose Factory, Eliminating About 300 Bay Area Jobs

It has been a very bad year for Santa Rosa-based vegetarian frozen food company Amy’s Kitchen. Earlier this year workers filed a complaint alleging unsafe working conditions at the company’s Santa Rosa factory, leading to calls for boycotts and at least three Bay Area grocery stores pulling the company’s products from shelves. Now the company announced Monday it will close its San Jose production center sometime in September. The Mercury News reports “inflation, skyrocketing materials costs, labor shortages and disruptions in the worldwide supply chain” are to blame for the closure. The 1885 Las Plumas Avenue facility began producing food for the company in March 2021.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
travelnoire.com

How To Spend 48 Hours In Black-Owned San Diego

You may not know this, but Black people helped shape California’s “Beach City” of San Diego. Official records list Nathaniel Harrison as the first Black resident, who lived there in 1848. But the city’s Black origins predate him by many years. According to Visit San Diego, “the Black community has roots in the city’s early Spanish and Mexican periods.” Today, Black people own restaurants, cultural centers, and other businesses in the city, and now is as good a time as any to support them.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

Spectators scale 6th Street bridge to watch cars drift, do burnouts

Onlookers scaled the 6th Street bridge near downtown Los Angeles to watch drivers do burnouts and drift along the viaduct over the weekend. Video showed at least two people who had climbed up an archway to watch the spectacle Sunday. The scene caused traffic backups on the viaduct. The climbers eventually made their way down […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Car-to-car shooting leaves man wounded in South Los Angeles

A man was hospitalized after being shot in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles by a driver in another vehicle Monday night. Police responded to a shooting call just before 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of San Pedro and East 28th streets. Arriving officers found a man in his 40s who had apparently been […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
pymnts

Macy’s to Bring Toys R Us to All Stores

Buoyed by a successful relaunch of nostalgic toy store brand Toys R Us online in the past year, Macy’s said Monday (July 18) it is bringing Toys R Us to every U.S. store this holiday season, starting in late July and rolling out through mid-October, according to a company press release.
BUSINESS
KTLA

KTLA

61K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy