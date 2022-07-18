ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: National Guard Sgt. reunited with dog lost in WV for over a month

By Amanda Barber
WFXR
 2 days ago

GOSHEN, Ind. (WOWK) — An Indiana National Guard sergeant’s dog lost for over a month in West Virginia is finally reunited with its owner.

Sgt. Jillian Sandefur had not seen her dog Murphy since June 12. That day, the sergeant was in a rollover crash on U.S Route 35 in West Virginia, and Murphy ran off scared .

The damage to Sgt. Sandefur’s car after a rollover wreck on June 12, 2022.

Sandefur eventually had to go back to Indiana for work, heartbroken that she had to leave without Murphy.

Since that day, locals worked hard to find Murphy by setting traps, making daily trips, and looking for pawprints. The hard work paid off, and Murphy was found one month and two days later on July 14 .

‘Upstanding’: Dexter the dog walks on two legs, inspires followers

Locals Becky Randolph and her partner Tera Gardner agreed to hold Murphy until he could be reunited with Sandefur. Coincidentally, Gardner’s aunt lives in Goshen, Indiana, about 30 minutes away from Sandefur in Mishawaka, Indiana.

On Friday at 8:27 p.m., Gardner, her and Randolph’s son Brayden, and a couple of other rescuers left West Virginia to take Murphy back home.

Gardner and Randolph’s son, Brayden, holds Murphy before the drive from West Virginia to Indiana.

The crew arrived in Indiana shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday, and Sandefur was finally reunited with Murphy!

Randolph and Gardner said helping Murphy return home was an act of kindness that required no reward.

“We did this from the heart,” Randolph and Gardner said. “We are not taking no reward. Jillian [is] fighting for our freedom — we owe her.”

‘Empty the Shelters’ adoption specials available at Alleghany Co., Pittsylvania Co. shelters
Sandefur says she is overjoyed to have Murphy back home and thankful for the help of so many who cared. While Gardner and Randolph did not want a reward, Sandefur took time to handwrite the couple a thank you note with photos of Murphy included.

“To: My Heroes

It’s not everyday that you encounter people who are exceptionally selfless to others, such as yourself. My fur baby family and I couldn’t be more grateful. Please accept this card and photos as a token of our appreciation for everything you have done to bring Murphy home.”

Sgt. Jillian Sandefur

