Arizona Girl Goes Viral After Belting Out Selena Songs

By Ginny Reese
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

One of Arizona's youngest singers has gone viral after belting out some Selena songs. 10-year-old Maria Paula Mazon from Tucson racked up over 81,000 followers on TikTok after showing off her singing skills, reported AZ Family .

Maria Paula told KOLD News 13 , "I just love singing and that's why I wanted to show the world my talent and how I would love to just grow and be big."

The young performer sings at locations and events across the Tucson area. She's even had the opportunity to sing for Selena's brother, A.B. , and Selena's husband Chris Perez .

Maria Paula's talents have already led to people reaching out for recording contracts. But, her family wants to preserve her innocence and ensure she has a fun childhood. And she's okay with that for now. She told KOLD , "Oh it makes me feel a lot of emotions and I feel happy, nervous. And I'm so thankful for all the fans that support me and love me. I just want to say thank you again."

Click here to check out Maria Paula's TikTok. Click here to check out her Instagram.

Check out Maria Paula singing to Chris Perez below:

@mazonmariapaula1

Thank you Chris Pérez for allowing me to sing you this beautiful song by your sweet love 🌹🕊❤️ Thank you Las Vegas. #lasvegas #selenaquintanilla #comolaflor #chrisperez #selenanetflix #selena #selenafan #abquintanilla #tejano

♬ original sound - Mariapaula 🎵🎶

