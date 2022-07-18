ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: National Guard Sgt. reunited with dog lost in WV for over a month

By Amanda Barber
 2 days ago

GOSHEN, IN (WOWK) — An Indiana National Guard Sergeant’s dog lost for over a month in West Virginia is finally reunited with its owner.

Sgt. Jillian Sandefur had not seen her dog Murphy since June 12. That day, the sergeant was in a rollover crash on U.S Route 35 in West Virginia, and Murphy ran off scared .

The damage to Sgt. Sandefur’s car after a rollover wreck on June 12.

Sgt. Sandefur eventually had to go back to Indiana for work, heartbroken that she had to leave without Murphy.

Blue Angels name first female demonstration jet pilot

Since that day, locals worked hard to find Murphy by setting traps, making daily trips, and looking for pawprints. The hard work paid off, and Murphy was found one month and two days later on July 14 .

Locals Becky Randolph and her partner Tera Gardner agreed to hold Murphy until he could be reunited with Sgt. Sandefur. Coincidentally, Gardner’s aunt lives in Goshen, Indiana, about 30 minutes away from Sgt. Sandefur in Mishawaka, Indiana.

On Friday at 8:27 p.m., Gardner, her and Randolph’s son Brayden, and a couple of other rescuers left West Virginia to take Murphy back home.

Gardner and Randolph’s son, Brayden, holds Murphy before the drive from West Virginia to Indiana.

The crew arrived in Indiana shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday, and Sgt. Sandefur was finally reunited with Murphy!

Randolph and Gardner said helping Murphy return home was an act of kindness that required no reward.

“We did this from the heart,” Randolph and Gardner said. “We are not taking no reward. Jillian [is] fighting for our freedom — we owe her.”

Sgt. Sandefur said she is overjoyed to have Murphy back home and thankful for the help of so many who cared. While Gardner and Randolph did not want a reward, Sgt. Sandefur took time to handwrite the couple a thank you note with photos of Murphy included.

“To: My Heroes

It’s not everyday that you encounter people who are exceptionally selfless to others, such as yourself. My fur baby family and I couldn’t be more grateful. Please accept this card and photos as a token of our appreciation for everything you have done to bring Murphy home.”

Sgt. Jillian Sandefur

Boston 25 News WFXT

Watch: Indiana National Guard sergeant reunited with missing dog in heartwarming video

GOSHEN, Ind. — An Indiana National Guard sergeant and her fluffy best friend are back together more than a month after the dog vanished during a car crash. According to WOWK-TV and WSAZ-TV, Sgt. Jillian Sandefur, of Mishawaka, Indiana, and her Shetland sheepdog, Murphy, were separated June 12 after they were involved in a rollover wreck on U.S. Route 35 in West Virginia. The frightened 1-year-old pooch fled the scene as Sandefur fell unconscious, Sandefur’s father, Jeff, told WSAZ.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana officer selected for Blue Angels 2023 air show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Six new officers were selected to join the 2023 air show with the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels. One of the officers, Marine Corps Capt. Samuel Petko, is an Indiana native. He will be participating in the October 2023 air show in Greenfield.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Doctor who provided abortion to 10-year-old girl moves to sue AG Rokita for defamation

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — An attorney representing Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who provided an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim, has filed a tort claim against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita — the first step in a defamation lawsuit against Rokita. “Mr. Rokita’s false and misleading statements about alleged misconduct by Dr. Bernard in her profession constitute […]
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Mishawaka man sentenced to over five years for firearms offense

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A Mishawaka man was sentenced to over five years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Terrell Howard, 32, was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison followed by two years of supervised...
MISHAWAKA, IN
