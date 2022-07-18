ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Tri-Cities motorcycle gang shootout victim allegedly fired first. New details released

By Cameron Probert
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NpUli_0gjwIMyq00

A motorcycle gang member killed Thursday night started the shootout that left him dead, according to court records.

Investigators believe two members of the Pagans Motorcycle Club — Jordan Patrick Taylor, 30, of Pasco, and Triston Broome, 24, of West Richland — spotted members of a rival motorcycle club in the Jimmy Johns parking lot.

That led Taylor and Broome to allegedly confront the three members of “Anonymous,” a support club for Bandidos Motorcycle Club, on Clearwater Avenue shortly before 9:40 p.m., according to court records.

The fight would leave Taylor dead, a member of the rival club, Zachary Miller, 29, injured and Broome in the Benton County jail on suspicion of second-degree assault.

The Pagans and the Bandidos are considered outlaw motorcycle gangs by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). The Pagans were formed in 1957 in Maryland, and the Bandidos formed in 1966 in San Leon, Texas.

Both groups have ties to drug and gun trafficking, said police officials.

While outlaw motorcycle club members live in the Tri-Cities, the clubs haven’t been linked recently to violent crimes in the area, say police.

A Walla Walla prison guard, who was believed to be in a leadership position in the Pagans, was arrested in 2021 .

In 2017, five members of the Hells Angels were arrested after a suspected shooting on Highway 395. While the men were arrested, charges were never filed.

Kennewick police Lt. Ryan Kelly said violent confrontations are rare.

The situation is always changing, he said. For example, the Pagans are a relatively new addition to the area after moving west.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39eiEi_0gjwIMyq00
An impromptu memorial of beer, candles, flowers and a cigar has been left on the sidewalk and fence near the site where Jordan Patrick Taylor, 30, of Pasco was fatally shot July 14, 2022 on West Clearwater Avenue near South Kellogg Street in Kennewick. Police investigators say the incident was a motorcycle gang-related shooting. Bob Brawdy

The court records lay out more details leading to the deadly shooting that started when Taylor and Broome spotted Miller, along with Paul Camden, 46, and Cash Smallwood, 51, in the parking lot on Clearwater Avenue near Columbia Center Boulevard.

The two followed the rival gang members as they headed east on Clearwater Avenue. Broome allegedly drove in front of the three men and braked. That caused Smallwood to nearly lose control of his bike.

The two groups continued east, and then Broome and Taylor stopped suddenly in front of them.

Taylor allegedly fired multiple times at Miller and hit him while Broome raised an ax handle at Smallwood, say investigators.

Camden allegedly returned fire and hit Taylor, according to court records, but has not been arrested.

Kennewick swimming pool shooting

Thursday’s shooting was the first of two in Kennewick in two days.

Investigators are still searching for the person who allegedly opened fire on a group at the Arlo Apartments on 10th Avenue just after 7 p.m. Friday.

Two groups were at the apartment complex’s swimming pool when an argument started, Kelly said. The groups left the pool area, but as one group stood outside the apartment building, someone from the other side drove by and opened fire, say police.

One person was shot in the arm and taken to a local hospital, while fragments of another bullet hit another person’s leg, Kelly said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kennewick police through the non-emergency dispatch line at 509-628-0333, or can leave a tip at kpdtips.com.

Comments / 2

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick police arrest teenager after shooting

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 17-year-old male on July 22 for his involvement in a shooting on July 8 that injured another juvenile. Officers reported to 10th Avenue on July 8 after people reported shots fired. A juvenile had been shot in the hip and was taken to the hospital. KPD has been investigating since, according to Lieutenant Ryan Kelly.
KENNEWICK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Sunnyside man accused of ramming Tacoma-area couple's vehicle

A Sunnyside man is charged with first-degree assault after Yakima County sheriff’s deputies say he rammed Tacoma-area couple’s car July 15. Francisco Rodolfo Samaniego, 34, was charged with two counts of assault, one for each person who was in the car, according to a charging document filed in Yakima County Superior Court this week.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Gangs#Shooting#Gang Members#Tri Cities#Tri Cities Motorcycle#Broome#Bandidos Motorcycle Club#Pagans#The Hells Angels
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man arrested for DUI following car crash

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash.– A Yakima man was arrested on DUI charges after crashing his car. On Thursday night, the 39-year-old man lost control of his car and over-corrected to the right. His car hit a ditch rolling over onto its side. After he was taken to the hospital, the man was arrested, and his license was suspended. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
YAKIMA, WA
Nationwide Report

39-year-old Alexander Reyes Ramirez hospitalized after a rollover crash in Okanogan County (Okanogan County, WA)

Authorities identified 39-year-old Alexander Reyes Ramirez, of Yakima, as the man who suffered injuries following a rollover crash late Thursday night in Okanogan County. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place on US 97, several miles south of Riverside at approximately 10:45pm. The preliminary reports showed that Alexander Reyes Ramirez was southbound on US 97 when his 1997 Chevy S-10 pickup truck drifted off the roadway, struck a ditch and flipped onto its side.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
92.9 The Bull

Elderly Yakima Woman Facing Major Drug Charges

A 75-year-old woman arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and delivery of fentanyl during a recent drug overdose is facing charges in Yakima County Superior Court. Carma Salazar was arrested July 12 after 55-year-old man died at a home in the 5800 block of Scenic Drive. Authorities found blue pills near his body with the number 30 on them.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
oregontoday.net

Suspect Arrested in Union Co., July 21

On July 19, 2022, at 8:38 a.m., a Deputy with the Union County Sheriff’s Office contacted an individual sitting along Highway 82 outside of Elgin, Oregon. The individual was later confirmed to be the outstanding suspect from Sunday’s pursuit and Officer Involved Shooting incident and was taken into custody by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Oregon State Police. The below-mentioned suspect was taken to the Union County Jail and lodged on the following charges: Demus Montez (36) of Hermiston, Oregon; Attempted Murder; Attempted Robbery 1; Elude On Foot; Unlawful Use of a Weapon; Felon in Possession (Firearm); Criminal Mischief 1; Reckless Endangering; Law enforcement would like to thank the public for their assistance in the investigation. This is an active investigation by the La Grande Police Department, the Union County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oregon State Police. Once the investigation is complete it will be turned over to the Union County District Attorney’s Office for review and any further releases. Anyone with further information on this investigation is asked to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677). Reference case number SP22181738.
ELGIN, OR
Yakima Herald Republic

Prosecutors charge suspect in Mabton homicide

Both Jon Ray Bonewell and the man he is accused of fatally shooting Sunday were legally prohibited from having firearms. Bonewell, 47, of Mabton, whom prosecutors charged with second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful firearms possession, had a prior felony conviction on two counts of forgery in 2008 and was barred from owning guns or ammunition.
MABTON, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cement truck overturned in roundabout

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. - The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the Myra Road and Heritage Road roundabout. A cement truck overturned inside the roundabout and it is expected to take some time to get it back upright. No injuries have been reported, according to...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Man released after sentence of time-served in I-82 shooting near Yakima

A Tri-Cities man accused of shooting at a driver on Interstate 82 in January has been sentenced to time served on lesser charges. Julio Cesar Herrera Jr., 24, of Pasco pleaded guilty to eluding police and possessing a stolen motor vehicle last week in Yakima County Superior Court. In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped charges of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device in the Jan. 31 incident.
YAKIMA, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
2K+
Followers
141
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy