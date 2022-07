Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich spoke with businesses and Biloxi residents about a wide range of topics this morning at the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce’s Breakfast with the Mayor. Gilich updated citizens on the city’s government, infrastructure, and tourism. He talked about the opening of the new main gate at Keesler Air Force Base, the construction going on at Margaritaville in anticipation of their new amusement park, Paradise Pier Fun Park, and the Sanger Theatre construction project.

BILOXI, MS ・ 5 HOURS AGO