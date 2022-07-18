ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Alter Bridge announce new album Pawns & Kings with epic title track

By Rich Hobson
 2 days ago

Alter Bridge have made the title track from their forthcoming album Pawns & Kings available on all streaming platforms.

Their seventh full-length album – produced by longtime collaborator Michael 'Elvis' Baskette – will be released on October 14 through Napalm Records, and is described by the band as their "most aggressive collection of songs to date".

The title-track certainly ramps things up in the heavy stakes, Mark Tremonti's guitars sounding almost percussive with his pounding riffs. Chuck Myles Kennedy's soaring vocal over the top and its fair to say, even if Pawns & Kings is the band's heaviest effort to date, it hasn't lost any of the magic touch that has propelled the band into arenas and sold-out shows around the world.

Watch the official lyric video below:

Along with the single's release, the band have also revealed the titles for the 10-track album

01. This Is War
02. Dead Among The Living
03. Silver Tongue
04. Sin After Sin
05. Stay
06. Holiday
07. Fable Of The Silent Son
08. Season of Promise
09. Last Man Standing
10. Pawns & Kings

The band will also visit the UK later in the year as part of their wider European tour. Support comes from Halestorm and Mammoth WVH . The full itinerary is as follows:

1/11: Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle
2/11: Copenhagen, Denmark – Falconer
4/11: Gothenburg, Sweden – Partille Arena
5/11: Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene
7/11: Katowice, Poland – MCK
9/11: Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rockhal
11/11: Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle
12/11: Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Universum
14/11: Budapest, Hungary – Arena
16/11: Paris, France – Palais des Sports
18/11: Madrid, Spain – Vistalegre
20/11: Barcelona, Spain – Razzmataz 1
22/11: Munich, Germany – Zenith
23/11: Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall
25/11: Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
26/11: Zagreb, Croatia – Dom Sportova
28/11: Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle
30/11: Cologne, Germany – Palladium
1/12: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
05/12: Nottingham, England – Motorpoint Arena
06/12: Glasgow, Scotland – SSE Hydro Arena
08/12: Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena
9/12: Manchester, England – AO Arena
11/12: Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena
12/12: London, England – O2 Arena

















Followers
978
Post
473K+
Views


Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

