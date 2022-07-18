Walmart to host Community Wellness Day on July 23
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Walmart announced communities can get healthy ahead of a new school year at the Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, July 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes to be held in October
Walmart Wellness Day events will feature the following health resources:
- Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)
- Affordable immunizations, including pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B and more
- No cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines
- Wellness resources + opportunity to talk with pharmacists
To find a free event in your neighborhood, visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub .
