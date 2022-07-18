Limp Bizkit cancels their tour after medical advice given to Fred Durst

Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit Photo credit Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Unfortunate news for Limp Bizkit fans across the pond and here at home; The band has been forced to cancel the remainder of their upcoming U.K. and European tour dates after frontman Fred Durst was given advice by doctors to "stay close by."

The legendary frontman posted message to fans on social media pointing fans to their website that reads, "For personal health concerns and based on medical advice given by my personal physician to take an immediate break from touring, Limp Bizkit will sadly have to postpone their 2022 UK and European tour. We truly apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to our loyal fans, promoters and support staff. Stand by for further news."

On their website, Durst says in a video that this "very unexpected news" comes after undergoing medical tests following the successful North American run of the band's Still Sucks Tour and receiving a suggestion from his doctor that he stay home. "Greetings to whoever is watching," Durst begins. "In preparation for the 2022 summer tour in U.K. and Europe, I have decided to do some tests to make sure I'm in good physical condition and everything's okay. And to my surprise, my doctor has decided to send me a letter telling me he would not like me to tour at this time and to stay close by to do some more tests."

"I'm so sorry and I look forward to making it up to you as soon as possible," he continues, "and I can only thank you so much for your support, and I truly am grateful for everyone who was going to take their time out of their busy lives and come see Limp Bizkit perform this summer. I look forward to making that up to you as soon as possible and I'm definitely already trying to think of ways to do that."

Finally, "regrettably," Durst says he and the band are "not gonna be able to make it at this moment, but I'm only wishing for the best and I know everything is going to be okay. And again, thank you so much for your support as we do love and cherish our connection with you more than anything on this planet. And we are really looking forward to seeing you and doing what we do, and you know what that is. Let's stay in touch. Let's figure out what the next steps are. And I'm already working on something to make it up to everyone in the U.K. and all over Europe. Thank you guys so much, and girls, and all the in between."

Limp Bizkit's latest album, Still Sucks, arrived in October of 2020.

