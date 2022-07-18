Victim suffers life-threatening injuries from stabbing in Colorado city park

According to the Grand Junction Police Department, one person sustained life-threatening injuries during a stabbing at Hawthorne Park on Monday.

Upon arrival to the scene, police found the victim, who was quickly transported to a nearby hospital. No further information regarding the victim's condition was made available.

A heavy police presence was still active at Hawthorne Park as of 1:02 PM, with an investigation underway. At this time, police believe that this is an isolated incident and there is no public safety threat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 970-242-6707.

Hawthorne Park is located in the middle of the Grand Junction sprawl.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here