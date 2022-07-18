ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Victim suffers life-threatening injuries from stabbing in Colorado city park

By Tamera Twitty
 2 days ago

According to the Grand Junction Police Department, one person sustained life-threatening injuries during a stabbing at Hawthorne Park on Monday.

Upon arrival to the scene, police found the victim, who was quickly transported to a nearby hospital. No further information regarding the victim's condition was made available.

A heavy police presence was still active at Hawthorne Park as of 1:02 PM, with an investigation underway. At this time, police believe that this is an isolated incident and there is no public safety threat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 970-242-6707.

Hawthorne Park is located in the middle of the Grand Junction sprawl.

KKTV

Man suspected of murdering a woman arrested in Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo announced the arrest of a man suspected of killing a 33-year-old woman. Last week, police shared photos of Tyler Mitchell that can be viewed at the top of this article. Mitchell was reportedly on the run from law enforcement. Police believe he killed Chelsea Longshore. Longshore’s body was discovered in a home along North Elizabeth Street earlier this year.
PUEBLO, CO
nbc11news.com

UPDATE: Murder at Hawthorne Park, suspect arrested

UPDATE: July 19 10:30 a.m. | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department states that the victim of a stabbing in Hawthorne Park yesterday has died from his injuries. Michael Yellowhair, a 52-year-old resident of Grand Junction, has been arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder. The...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KRDO

One dead after a car crash in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Jeep Wrangler, driven by a 24-year-old female was traveling southbound on Pueblo Blvd and attempted a left turn onto 24th St on July 19, 2022. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says that the Jeep impacted the driver side of a northbound Toyota 4 Runner driven by a 34-year-old female.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Missing & endangered 17-year-old found safe

UPDATE: Crawford has been found safe. Law enforcement thanks those who have helped in the search. FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is assisting the Fountain Police Department (FPD) with attempts to locate a missing and endangered teen. 17-year-old Brooklyn Crawford was last seen near 1100 Motor City Drive. Police say Crawford […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
