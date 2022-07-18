ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua-kona, HI

Waves crash Hawaii Island wedding: ‘It was a blast’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Bryce Moore
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJy8k_0gjwFGDl00

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii ( KHON ) — It was a wedding that Dillon and Riley Murphy will remember forever.

The Hawaii Island couple said they were initially concerned that Tropical Storm Darby would rain on their big day at Hulihe’e Palace in Kailua-Kona over the weekend. Darby fizzled out , but then the waves came crashing.

“And we were kind of right at the moment where we were going to start moving a couple things and, yeah, this big wall basically just showed up,” Dillon said. “And luckily there was no food in any of the containers, the cake luckily made it.”

The Murphys told KHON that everyone at the reception was also safe as well. Riley said seeing unity in the face of hardship taught her a life lesson after the water rushed in.

Massive eagle ray jumps into Alabama family’s boat during fishing tournament

“And just the analogy of, you know, life and storms hit. And it’s just, it’s so important to come together and to have all of our family and our loved ones there and it just made it very special,” Riley said.

After a little cleanup and drying off, it was not the wedding the Murphys had dreamed of – they said it was even better.

“But we did end up getting some good pictures with like waves splashing up and the ceremony was beautiful,” Dillon said.

“We didn’t have our dance floor, but nobody seemed to mind, at the end of the night we were all like dancing in the mud and it was amazing,” Riley said.

“The show still went on and it was, it was a really, really fun night,” Riley said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kailua-kona, HI
Local
Hawaii Society
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii Island#Wedding#The Waves#Tropical Storm Darby#Khon
WSPA 7News

Escaped inmate captured in South Carolina

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the escaped inmate, Robert Vargo, from Pennsylvania has been captured in South Carolina. According to District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Robert Maverick Vargo, 25, who was wanted after escaping the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Sunday morning.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WSPA 7News

South Carolina tax-free weekend set for August 5-7

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)- South Carolina Tax-Free Weekend is set for August 5-7 starting on Friday, August 5 after midnight. The new school year is almost here for students, parents and teachers and the SC Department of Revenue said they hope to relieve some of the stress. With the increased cost...
SPARTANBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WSPA 7News

Check your tickets: Someone in NC is a millionaire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Make sure to check your Mega Millions ticket because someone in North Carolina has a winning ticket. The ticket matched “the five white balls to win the big Mega Millions second prize,” according to the Mega Millions site. That means the winning NC ticket is...
GASTONIA, NC
WSPA 7News

Body found behind Walmart in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found Wednesday morning behind a Walmart in Greenville County. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to the Walmart in Berea located at 6134 White Horse Road. The identity of the person has not been released. The Greenville County Sheriff’s...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

‘Pretty bad incident’: Tainted gasoline reported in NC

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — We are investigating reports of tainted gas being sold in the Triad. A FOX8 viewer sent us an email about a vehicle breaking down after a fill-up at the Circle K on Randolph Street in Thomasville. People showing up Wednesday were being told the station is out of gas. A State […]
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy