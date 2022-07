KEARNEY — With the Aug. 11-14 appearance in Kearney of the Wall that Heals just three weeks away, the call has gone out for volunteers to staff the attraction. The Wall That Heals is a mobile replica of “The Wall” in Washington, D.C., that bears the names of the 58,000 U.S. service men and women who died in the Vietnam War. The replica will be on display Aug. 11-14 at Patriot Park, which is near the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home in east Kearney.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO