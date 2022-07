CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect three more days with highs above 90 degrees, but may get some relief from the heat as the weekend arrives. Wednesday’s high is forecast near 91 degrees in Casper, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Wind gusts could reach as high as 31 mph. Casper could also see widespread haze between noon and 1 p.m. Wednesday. There is an Air Quality Alert in effect in western and central Wyoming, not including the Casper area, due to wildfire smoke from the Moose Fire and other wildfires in Idaho.

CASPER, WY ・ 13 HOURS AGO