Rodeo Friday Randomness

Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns has announced the upcoming new location of Habitat for Humanity headquarters at 44 Fort Road. The relocation and purchase is a strategic move by Habitat to consolidate all operations and programs into one location. The new facility will be a central location for the public to access construction offices, homeowner services & education, and operations of the Habitat Restore. The larger space will also allow Habitat for Humanity to add new programs which support current and potential homeowners and improves access to credit, overall allowing Habitat for Humanity to build more, do more, and serve more.

SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY ・ 7 HOURS AGO