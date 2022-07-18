ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, WY

Rodeo Friday Randomness

By Ron Richter
Sheridan Media
 2 days ago

Sheridan Media

Downtown Sheridan Association: Goose Creek Polo Cup

The Downtown Sheridan Association is inviting the public to the Goose Creek Polo Cup on July 31, at the Flying H Polo Club. Cost is only $20 per car load of people. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, DSA President Kristin Herbst told listeners the level of athleticism displayed on the field during the competition is second to none with some of the world’s top professional polo players jumping in the game.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Tribute to All-American Indian Days to be Held

Miss Indian America XI Michele Portwood & Miss Indian American XXII deana harragarra visiting the Kendrick Park Arboretum. (Judy Slack photo) On Friday, July 29, beginning at 10 a.m., the public is invited to the Kendrick Park Arboretum to a Tribute to History and Hope, The Miss Indian America Collective’s dedication of trees.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

PEN/HEMINGWAY AWARD-WINNING AUTHORGIVES KEYNOTE AT UCROSS EVENT

President William Belcher (Photo courtesy of Ucross, by Caitlin Addlesperger) On Monday evening, July 18, Ucross celebrated its longstanding partnership with the PEN/Hemingway Award for Debut Novel during a dinner attended by more than 100 participants of the International Hemingway Society Conference at Sheridan College. Kevin Powers of Fernandina Beach,...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Landis, new director of operations at Hub on Smith

The Hub on Smith has announced Ryan Landis has joined the team as the new director of operations. The Hub on Smith is a 501(c)(3) organization located in Sheridan, Wyo. Its mission is to celebrate, embrace and serve older adults for the betterment of the community. According to the Hub,...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Historic Preservation Tools for Wyoming

Wyoming is rich in history. The Cowboy State was frontier and has played an integral part in the settling of other states in the America West. Preserving that history for future generations is only a part of the mission statement of the Sheridan Community Land Trust, but one they put priority on accomplishing.
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Commission Awards Renewal Scholarships

Sheridan County’s Commissioners have announced the recipients of this year’s renewal scholarships. Three $1,000 scholarships were awarded to be used at the University of Wyoming or any state community college at $500 per semester for the coming year. Those awarded the scholarships were Elizabeth Green, Grace Sopko, and...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan PD impressed with safety and security during WYO Rodeo Week

The Sheridan Police Department reports very low numbers regarding DUIs, public intoxication and minor in possession citations throughout the WYO Rodeo Week. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Chief Travis Koltiska and Captain Tom Ringley told listeners that they were happy with the low citation numbers from this past week’s events.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Seeks CRIP Funding for East Ridge Road

Sheridan County’s Commissioners have ratified a letter to the Wyoming Department of Transportation asking for consideration for Commission Road Improvement Program (CRIP) funding for an improvement project on County Road #139, also known as East Ridge Road. According to the letter, East Ridge Road is classified as a major...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Chief Koltiska Provides Rodeo Update to Council

City of Sheridan Public Works Director Hanns Mercer and Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska provided a rodeo update to Mayor Rich Bridger and the Sheridan City Council Monday night. Chief Koltiska said DUI arrests and overall arrests during rodeo weekend were down this year. Koltiska also addressed the issue of...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Council Approves GIS Contract

Buffalo’s City Council has approved a contract with Interstate Engineering of Sheridan for Phase One of a geographic information system (GIS) for the city. A GIS is a system that creates, manages, analyzes, and maps all types of data. City Building Inspector Terry Asay explained to the council that...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Ammunition Manufacturer Gets Approval for Airport Business Park Lease

The Sheridan County Commission has approved a lease for a new ammuition manufacturing company to build a facility on lands in the Sheridan Airport Business Park. Absaroka Valley Ammunition, LLC will lease Lot LA-9 in Block 1 of the business park, where they will set up a startup business that will manufacture, assemble, and sell small arms ammunition.
SHERIDAN, WY
NewsBreak
Sports
Sheridan Media

Candidate Forums in Buffalo This Week

There will be two candidate forums in Buffalo this week, both held at the Johnson County Library on Wednesday and Thursday evenings. The events are sponsored by and put on by 307NetRadio and will feature local and state candidates answering questions asked by moderators for the forums. Wednesday night the...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

New home for Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns has announced the upcoming new location of Habitat for Humanity headquarters at 44 Fort Road. The relocation and purchase is a strategic move by Habitat to consolidate all operations and programs into one location. The new facility will be a central location for the public to access construction offices, homeowner services & education, and operations of the Habitat Restore. The larger space will also allow Habitat for Humanity to add new programs which support current and potential homeowners and improves access to credit, overall allowing Habitat for Humanity to build more, do more, and serve more.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Crews Respond to Fire West of Sheridan

Fire crews with Goose Valley Fire Department and Sheridan Fire-Rescue responded to a fire Wednesday afternoon along Big Goose Road West of Sheridan. The extent and exact cause of the blaze are not yet known at this time. Sheridan Media will have more information on the fire once it becomes available.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Northern Wyoming Community College District Employees To Get Pay Increases

Teachers, faculty and staff within the Northern Wyoming Community College will soon have bigger paychecks. As part of the fiscal year 2023 budget that was approved last week by the Board of Trustees, pay raises were included for anyone in the district, regardless if they work in Sheridan, Buffalo or Gillette.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Train Park Relocation Derailed

The historic locomotive that is located at Rotary Park at the corner of Broadway and 5th Street in Sheridan will not be moving anytime soon. The Sheridan City Council on a 5 to 2 vote Monday night, voted against a resolution that would have been the first step in moving the engine to property located just on the other side of the 5th Street railroad crossing and kitty-corner to where the locomotive is currently located.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Uprising: funds are used to train and educate

Co-founder and Executive Director of Uprising, Terri Markham, appeared on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program to talk about the education and training the 501(c)(3) completes throughout the year. Uprising was founded to empower communities, volunteers, and donors to confront human trafficking and exploitation through awareness, education, and outreach. Markham...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Approves Partial Fire Restrictions

Sheridan County’s Commissioners have implemented partial fire restrictions set to take effect this Friday, July 22 beginning at 8 a.m. County Fire Warden Chris Thomas came before the commissioners and discussed his recommendation to adopt the restrictions. According to a release from the commission, the restrictions are the same...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Police Chief Gives Burglaries Update

Buffalo Police Chief Sean Bissett, while speaking to the city council, he gave the latest information on the recent vehicle burglaries in thecity. He said they have arrested one juvenile and have an active warrant for an adult individual, and are looking into other break-ins as well that so far do not look like they are related to the earlier car thefts.
BUFFALO, WY

