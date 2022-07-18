Safe Berks to hold day camp for teens

BEDMINSTER TWP., Pa. - The former administrative director of a technical school in Bucks County says he was fired for opposing the school's masking policy. John Sweda was suspended in November and officially fired in April from the Upper Bucks County Technical School. The school's joint operating committee (JOC), the equivalent of a school board, voted 8-1 to fire Sweda, following an investigation into several allegations, including an affair with a teacher, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court.
