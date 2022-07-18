ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Safe Berks to hold day camp for teens

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREADING, Pa. - Safe Berks is holding a day camp for teens this summer. The...

www.wfmz.com

WFMZ-TV Online

Several sites in Allentown offering free meals to kids this summer

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Several locations in Allentown are offering free meals to kids this summer as part of a federal program. Several Allentown schools, hospitals and community organizations are offering free summer meals for youth ages 18 and under as part the federal Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which ensures that low-income children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session, according to a news release from the city.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County resident turns 100

MACUNGIE, Pa. - A resident at Lehigh Commons was celebrated for hitting a milestone Wednesday. Lehigh County native Grace Zimmerman turned 100 years old. Her family gathered together from all over the country to join in her celebration. Grace says the secret to a long life "is working hard and...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
wlvr.org

New Easton-area school graduates 1st class of certified nurse assistants

The first class will graduate this week from a newly formed nursing school in Wilson Borough. Diadem Nursing Institute and Allied Health offer programs to become a certified nurse assistant or a home health aide. Five students will graduate Friday from the school founded by Doris Ezomo. She immigrated to...
CBS Philly

Allentown Offering Discounts At Pools For Residents To Beat The Heat

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – The City of Allentown is helping residents try to beat the heat on Wednesday and Thursday. The city is offering free admission to Mack and Cedar pools for kids under 13 and seniors over 60, everyone else gets half-priced admission. The offer is for residents only. The city says people can also use spray parks at Bucky Boyle Park and the Old Allentown Fairgrounds at no cost. More helpful tips to beat the heat here.
ALLENTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania theme park responds to claim character ignored black children

LANGHORNE, Pa. (WHTM) – A mother says a performer at the popular Philadelphia-area theme park Sesame Place intentionally ignored her two black daughters during a parade. The video posted on Instagram has circulated across social media showing Sesame Street character Rosita high-fiving parade watchers. When the character was approached by the two girls the video appears to show the performer waiving “no” to the girls.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks residents make a splash in hopes of keeping cool

BERKS CO., Pa. - It is another scorcher outside as temperatures once again soared into the 90's. "I kind of hate it. Not going to lie. I don't like being outside when it's very hot," said Tori Burns of Oley. It is a summer scorcher that has crowds out at...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Officials Searching For Person Responsible For Cutting Manes Of Several Horses At Philadelphia High School Farm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School District wants to find the person responsible for chopping off the manes from several horses at a student-run farm in the city’s Roxborough neighborhood. Without their manes, horses can’t swat away flies that mount to their long faces. The Walter B. Saul High School Farm is located just off the busy Henry Avenue near Wigard Avenue. It’s where students learn to raise horses and people like Tammy Keorkumian like to stop and admire their beauty every now and then. “I wanted to say hello to the horses because I love the horses. I love animals so...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wdiy.org

Homosexuality Officially Removed from Pennsylvania Crimes Code

The word “homosexuality” has officially been removed from the Pennsylvania Crimes Code. WHYY’s Kenny Cooper has more. Kenny Cooper is WHYY’s suburban reporter covering Montgomery and Delaware counties. He joined WHYY in November 2020. Kenny, a Montgomery County native, graduated in 2020 from Temple University with a BA in journalism and political science.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks man accused in Jan. 6 attack agrees to plea deal

FLEETWOOD, Pa. - A Berks County man has agreed to plead guilty for his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Alan Byerly has agreed to a plea deal and is set to appear in court Monday for a plea hearing, according to online court documents. The...
FLEETWOOD, PA
MyChesCo

Man Charged with Simple Assault in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, PA — Authorities have arrested William Allen and charged him with Simple Assault after an incident that occurred on July 16, 2022, at 9:15 PM. The victim, whose name has not been released, stated that Allen assaulted them at a residence in the 50 block of S. Hight Street in West Chester.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Kids
Society
Relationships
WGAL

Claire Miller to be tried as adult in sister's death

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A judge has ruled that a Lancaster County girl accused of killing her sister will be tried as an adult. Judge David Workman said the juvenile system "does not allow enough time for her to be mentally rehabilitated." Manheim Township police say Claire Miller, who...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

St. Luke's reveals new mural at Easton campus

EASTON, Pa. - St. Luke's University Health Network unveiled a new mural Tuesday. The mural, at St. Luke's Easton campus, celebrates the health provider's 150th anniversary. High school students from Easton and Phillipsburg created the mural, in collaboration with Lafayette College's "Lafayette Experience" art program. St. Luke's is giving scholarship...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former director of Upper Bucks tech school says he was fired for opposing mask policy

BEDMINSTER TWP., Pa. - The former administrative director of a technical school in Bucks County says he was fired for opposing the school's masking policy. John Sweda was suspended in November and officially fired in April from the Upper Bucks County Technical School. The school's joint operating committee (JOC), the equivalent of a school board, voted 8-1 to fire Sweda, following an investigation into several allegations, including an affair with a teacher, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Accused Pottstown killer wants alleged confession suppressed from trial

NORRISTOWN — Hinting at a possible insanity or mental infirmity defense, a Pottstown man wants a judge to keep his confession, during which he stated “I’m not crazy,” from ever being heard by a jury when he stands trial for allegedly fatally shooting another borough man, reportedly because he was angry after the victim was speeding in a vehicle and nearly struck him.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Motorcycle Theft in Chester County: State Police Avondale Barracks Investigating

WEST MARLBOROUGH TWP, PA — Pennsylvania State Police from the Avondale Barracks are investigating the theft of a 2004 KM dual sport motorcycle. The bike was stolen from a residence in West Marlborough Township, Chester County, between July 14 at 11 PM and July 15 at 7 AM. The orange and black bike has a 450cc engine, a black plastic panel zip tied, a PVC pipe reservoir for the engine coolant, and above the LED headlight is a sticker that reads “CLAPPED.”
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Douglass Twp. ambulance service back online after temporary interruption

DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - Officials say an ambulance service in Montgomery County is back online after being suspended temporarily. Police say the decision to suspend service was made after firearms and ammunition were discovered at the facility. Douglass Township officials say Gilbertsville Ambulance went offline over the weekend. It went...
DOUGLASS TOWNSHIP, PA

