What the Hollister 11U Little League All Star baseball team did this summer portends to what could be an incredibly special 2023 season as 12-year-olds. A team that won the District 9 Tournament championship and played two competitive games in the Section 5 Tournament is projected to have everyone age up together to be on the 12U team next year. In addition, three players off this year’s 12U team who played up a year is projected to return, said David Kaplansky, the 11U manager who is expected to be the 12U skipper next year.

HOLLISTER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO