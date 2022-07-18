ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

John Bel Edwards uninvited as honored guest for Belgian event due to his abortion stance

By Capitol news bureau
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ position against abortion caused him to be uninvited as the guest of honor at the Walloon holiday in Belgium, according to the Brussel Times. “It is inconceivable for Wallonia to grant the title of guest of honor to a state that does not...

user from LA (Me)
2d ago

For all these partisan armchair politicians out there; you may not like some of his ideology’s and his democratic views but you can’t deny that he is a man that stands by his convictions even when they are not popular or when he has to stand alone amongst his peers. That deserves respect and he has got mine; even if I were not to vote for him.

Richard Davis
2d ago

Wonder how much money Belgium receives from the United States and how much oil they get from the United States maybe they should be cut off

