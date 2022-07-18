ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finalists Announced: D CEO’s Corporate Counsel Awards

By Kelsey Vanderschoot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD CEO is pleased to announce its Corporate Counsel Awards finalists for 2022. Now in its eleventh year, the program honors exceptional in-house attorneys throughout the North Texas region. All 30 finalists will be...

The Associated Press

Carolyn Everson Elected to Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- The Coca-Cola Company today announced that Carolyn Everson, a business leader with extensive experience in media and consumer-facing companies, has been elected as a director. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005222/en/ Carolyn Everson (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Priority Promotes Ranjana Ram to Chief Operating Officer

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- Priority Technology Holdings (Priority) (NASDAQ: PRTH), a leading payments technology company helping customers collect, store and send money, today announced the promotion of Ranjana Ram from Executive Vice President of Corporate Development to Chief Operating Officer. As Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Ram will provide company-wide leadership, team management and vision as she oversees the implementation of Priority’s forward-focused strategies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005653/en/ Ranjana Ram (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Michael McLaren Joins Bounteous as President, North America

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Bounteous, the digital co-innovation partner of the world’s most ambitious brands, today announced the appointment of Michael McLaren as President, North America. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005303/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
pymnts

Voices of the CFO: Competing for and Retaining Talent

When it comes to recruiting and keeping talent in an organization, chief financial officers (CFOs) do more than provide data about the salaries the market offers or handle payroll. Several CFOs have told PYMNTS that they also play a key role in facilitating engagement and communication, not only within the...
BUSINESS
WWD

Depop Names Kruti Patel Goyal CEO, Replacing Maria Raga

LONDON — One year after its acquisition by Etsy Inc., fashion resale app Depop is welcoming a new chief executive officer — Kruti Patel Goyal, currently Etsy’s chief product officer. She will take up her job on Sept. 12, succeeding the longtime CEO Maria Raga. Goyal will...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

GE Unveils Brand Names for Three Planned Future Public Companies

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- GE (NYSE:GE) today announced the brand names of the future companies it will create through its planned separation into three industry-leading, global, investment-grade public companies focused on the growth sectors of healthcare, energy, and aviation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005465/en/ GE Healthcare Logo
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

RPM Names Bryan R. Gillette as VP – Internal Audit & Chief Audit Executive

MEDINA, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced that Bryan R. Gillette has been appointed vice president – internal audit and chief audit executive for RPM, effective July 19, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005170/en/ RPM Names Bryan R. Gillette as VP - Internal Audit & Chief Audit Executive (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Laserfiche Appoints Karl Chan as Chief Executive Officer

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — announced today that CEO Chris Wacker will retire as CEO effective Aug. 1, 2022. Wacker will retain his position as chairman of the board of directors. Karl Chan, currently president and CTO will assume the position of CEO, taking on the day-to-day leadership of the organization. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005641/en/ Chris Wacker will retire as Laserfiche CEO effective Aug. 1, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Shift4 Appoints Samantha Weeks, PhD as Chief Transformation Officer

ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in commerce technology, announced the appointment of Samantha Weeks, PhD, to the position of Chief Transformation Officer (CTRO). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005009/en/ Samantha Weeks, PhD (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
WWD

REI Path Ahead Ventures Selects Founders of Color for Accelerator

Click here to read the full article. As part of its ongoing efforts to help emerging companies strengthen their businesses, REI Path Ahead Ventures has selected six companies founded by people of color for an accelerator program. Through the 16-week program, participants will gain mentoring, funding and programming as well as access to REI’s production, distribution and marketing know-how. The founders will meet up in person and online.More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StoreHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About DiversityWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts Last fall, the retailer announced a...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Contentsquare closes a mammoth $600M round as customers clamor for digital analytics

The consequences of delayed or wasted projects often extend beyond cash — think delaying strategic goals. That’s one of the reasons Jonathan Cherki founded Contentsquare, a platform that allows businesses to track online customer behavior to inform digital strategies. “While studying at the ESSEC business school in France,...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Boeing, AE Industrial Partners to Launch Second Venture Fund

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Wednesday it had agreed to invest $50 million in AEI HorizonX, expanding a partnership established with private equity firm AE Industrial Partners to invest in aerospace technology startups. The new funding will anchor AEI HorizonX's second venture fund (Fund II), which plans...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bloomberglaw.com

J&J Picks ESG Veteran as Legal Chief of Consumer Health Company

Johnson & Johnson veteran Matthew Orlando will be legal chief of the consumer business the company plans to spin out next year, the health care conglomerate disclosed Tuesday. Orlando has spent more than 15 years at the company, serving since 2019 as corporate secretary and worldwide vice president of corporate governance, a position that put him in charge of environmental, social, and governance initiatives.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Former Mastercard SVP Patrick Reynolds joins BlueConic as CMO

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Multi-award winning, pure-play customer data platform (CDP) BlueConic today announced that Patrick Reynolds has joined the company as its first-ever Chief Marketing Officer. The former Mastercard Senior Vice President will spearhead BlueConic’s global marketing organization, positioning the company for its next phase of growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005019/en/ Patrick Reynolds appointed CMO of Customer Data Platform BlueConic (Photo: Business Wire)
UEFA
The Associated Press

Pitney Bowes Christopher Johnson Named to Savoy Magazine’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America List

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced Christopher Johnson, Senior Vice President and President, Financial Services, has been named to Savoy Magazine’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America list. As the leader of Pitney Bowes Financial Services, Christopher has accountability for all aspects of the business including strategy, growth and operations. This includes strategic analysis in global markets, assessing current capabilities against future opportunities, determining priorities for investment, organizational development and business culture. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005173/en/ Christopher Johnson, Senior Vice President and President, Financial Services at Pitney Bowes (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

J.B. Hunt Announces Shelley Simpson as President

LOWELL, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, announced today the appointment of Shelley Simpson as president of the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005775/en/ (Credit: Sarah Oden Photography)
BUSINESS

