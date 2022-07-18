ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Monitor Keeps Turning Off and On? 11 Way to Fix it

By Deep
technewstoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you are on a laptop or a desktop PC, there are a lot of other components that need to function simultaneously to make something display on the monitor. Something as simple as a faulty HDMI port/cable or issue with the display adapter driver can cause the monitor to crash...

www.technewstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

ChromeOS Flex will let you turn any computer into a Chromebook

Chrome OS, now ChromeOS, has been around since its initial release in 2011. Now, the Linux-based OS has a newer version called ChromeOS Flex. Google has started rolling it out for businesses and schools. The new OS works on PCs and Macs, including older ones. By contrast, Windows 11’s strict hardware requirements will render millions of PCs incompatible.
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

Monitor Looks Washed Out or Fading – Why & How to Fix It

If the colors on your monitor are too bright, or the contrast seems out of place, your monitor is probably washed out or fading. This can make black-on-white texts barely readable, and grey texts on a white background will be almost invisible. Pictures are affected too, meaning tiny icons on your desktop or toolbar might be difficult to identify.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Cable#Laptop#Gpu#Faulty Cable
SlashGear

The Reason Your iPhone Is Charging Slowly And How You Can Fix It

A slowly charging iPhone can be a frustrating ordeal, especially when you're unsure about what's causing it. If this is an issue you're facing, you should know there may be a few different reasons that an iPhone is charging at a slower rate than usual. The problem could have to do with the charger itself, a faulty charging socket, or even iPhone software problems. If you're not sure about which of these may be the cause for your slow charge rate, it's best to try fixes for each possibility and see what works.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Why You Need To Stop Charging Your Android Phone To 100%

If you're concerned about your phone's battery life and making it last as long as possible, you certainly aren't alone. A survey conducted by USA Today showed that battery life was the most common factor chosen by Android users when asked what'd get them excited about buying a new phone. There are plenty of ways the average Android smartphone user can improve their battery life in the short term, but today we're focusing on one of the most important factors in battery longevity.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Stop Your Samsung Phone From Automatically Downloading Apps

If you own a Samsung device, you've probably noticed how it tends to automatically download bloatware apps without your permission. It's a problem that's more common on the company's budget and mid-range devices than its flagships. Unfortunately, there's no single button you can tap to stop the Galaxy Store from...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
Android Authority

The best Nothing Phone 1 alternatives: 5 phones to consider before you buy

From Samsung to OnePlus, these phones are worth considering instead. 01Google Pixel 6a02Samsung Galaxy A5303OnePlus Nord 204Poco F405Apple iPhone SE 2022. The Nothing Phone 1 has finally arrived after months of teases and information leaks. Nothing’s first handset is indeed an affordable mid-range smartphone, bringing a relatively powerful Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset, a 4,500mAh battery, and a 120Hz OLED screen. Sadly, it’s not available in North America, which means budget phone buyers will need to look elsewhere. Or maybe you can get hold of Nothing’s first phone, but simply want to know what else is out there. Whatever the case, we’ve put together a guide to the best Nothing Phone 1 alternatives around.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

3 Ways on How to Zoom in With a Mouse

We have all zoomed in using our touchpad or keyboard shortcuts. However, very few know that zooming in or out is possible using a mouse too. Indeed, we all have scrolled up and down using the scroll wheel. But it’s not just limited to that. You’d be surprised to know we can change the wheel’s function to zoom in or out.
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

How to Fix the Vertical Lines on Your Monitor Screen?

Whenever we use our monitor, we want a clear and uninterrupted display. But sometimes, you may encounter unnecessary vertical lines on your screen. The lines may be black or white or even colorful. Whether you can remove the vertical lines on your monitor or not depends upon the cause. You...
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

8 Ways to Fix Steam Not Detecting Controller on Windows

Valve’s storefront is the biggest gaming platform in the world. Part of its success is its suite of features to make gaming easier. Sometimes it fails, though, like Steam not detecting the controller. You should be free to play how you want to play. You could use a keyboard...
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

Enter Key, Backspace or Spacebar Not Working on Keyboard? Try These Fixes

After our previous article, on the keyboard not working, many of you mentioned having an issue with few random keys on the board. Among them,most of you asked about Enter key, Backspace and Spacebar keys. This issue may occur because these larger keys are different from the others. Larger keys...
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

How to Clean Surface Pro Keyboard Keys

Some surface pros have Alcantara material over the keyboard, which claims to be spill and absorption resistant. The Surface pro is especially important to clean because of the Alcantara material used. This is because the stains on the Alcantara material can be very hard to get rid of. But you...
DRINKS
technewstoday.com

Computer Volume Too Low? 14 Proven Ways to Fix It

Were you trying to listen to music but felt that your computer volume has become super low? Don’t worry. You are not alone. Many people face this issue, and it is what we are discussing in this article. There could be various scenarios when you experience a low volume....
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

How to Fix a Broken Mouse? (Detailed Guide)

Be it the freezing of the pointer on the screen or no power to the mouse at all, it can be a serious issue for comfortable computer use. On top of that, we frequently suffer from a faulty left or right button, damaged scroll, and broken mouse wire. But a...
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

How to Check Battery Level on a Keyboard?

A common issue with Wireless peripherals is that they usually die without giving you any alerts. Normally, when the battery gets low, your keyboard starts to act in abnormal ways. It won’t work properly and disconnect frequently. Eventually, it will stop operating and that’s how you’ll know that your keyboard is dead.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy