Monitor Keeps Turning Off and On? 11 Way to Fix it

From Samsung to OnePlus, these phones are worth considering instead. 01Google Pixel 6a02Samsung Galaxy A5303OnePlus Nord 204Poco F405Apple iPhone SE 2022. The Nothing Phone 1 has finally arrived after months of teases and information leaks. Nothing’s first handset is indeed an affordable mid-range smartphone, bringing a relatively powerful Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset, a 4,500mAh battery, and a 120Hz OLED screen. Sadly, it’s not available in North America, which means budget phone buyers will need to look elsewhere. Or maybe you can get hold of Nothing’s first phone, but simply want to know what else is out there. Whatever the case, we’ve put together a guide to the best Nothing Phone 1 alternatives around.
