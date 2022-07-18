Ja'Marr Chase not thrilled with 'Madden NFL 23' rating

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase seemed to cement himself as a top-10 wideout as a rookie, putting on a historic season that flirted with Randy Moss levels.

That, after overcoming some minor preseason drop issues after a year off from football and the scrutiny that followed.

But he’s not done dealing with adversity just yet.

The rollout of Madden ratings for “Madden NFL 23” has started and first up is wide receivers and tight ends. Chase, notably, lands not just outside the top 10 — he doesn’t even get a 90 rating.

Chase instead lands at an 87, with his rating and some of the names above him seeming like an early candidate for the most controversial thing about the ratings rollouts.

Here’s Chase’s reaction right after he found out the news:

If Chase can pick up right where he left off as a rookie, Madden won’t have much of a choice but to keep bumping up his overall rating, at least.