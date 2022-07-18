Trey Anastasio Band Announces Fall Tour 2022

The 10th Annual Mayor of Maple Valley Open is set for Friday July 22nd at Druids Glen. If you signed up, I look forward to seeing you. If not, sorry but we are sold out but hopefully we will see you next year. Below is the information for the tourney which you can also find on the golf course's web site, www.druidsglengolf.com as well as here. In addition, here are a couple of stories we have done on the foundations that benefit from our event. Take a moment to see the work that Hilinski's Hope and the Jordan Morris Foundation do and see you on Friday.

MAPLE VALLEY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO