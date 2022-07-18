ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, ID

Trey Anastasio Band Announces Fall Tour 2022

JamBase
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhish guitarist Trey Anastasio confirmed details of the Trey Anastasio Band‘s 2022 Fall Tour dates. The run starts in the Pacific Northwest and includes a swing down the West Coast. TAB kicks off the...

www.jambase.com

JamBase

Peter Buck & Kim Thayil Join The Black Crowes Outside Seattle

The Black Crowes brought out ’s Peter Buck and Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil during their concert last night near Seattle. The collaborations took place as part of the evening’s encore at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Amphitheatre in Woodinville, Washington. Buck was the first guest to emerge and added...
SEATTLE, WA
JamBase

Happy Birthday Keith Godchaux: Playing With Grateful Dead On This Date In 1974

Grateful Dead keyboardist Keith Godchaux was born in Seattle on this date in 1948. Godchaux played with the Grateful Dead from 1971 to 1979. Keith sadly died on July 23, 1980 — four days after his 32nd birthday — from injuries sustained in a car crash. In honor of Keith’s birthday today, JamBase takes a look at Keith’s early years with the band as well as a show from Fresno on his birthday in 1974.
FRESNO, CA
newschoolbeer.com

Vagabond Brewing has permanently closed all locations

Salem, and Portland, Oregon’s Vagabond Brewing has permanently ceased operations and closed all locations. Founded in 2012 by three friends Dean Howes, Alvin Klausen, and James Cardwell, who had all previously served in the Marine Corps together, Vagabond Brewing was the fresh and modern new brewery in Salem when it first opened as a taproom/brewpub in 2014 and later expanded to as many as 4 locations in Oregon.
PORTLAND, OR
JamBase

Adia Victoria Performs For KEXP

Adia Victoria recently stopped by Seattle’s KEXP to perform a live session at the independent radio station. The singer-songwriter played a pair of songs from her 2021 album, A Southern Gothic and another from 2019’s Silences. KEXP DJ Cheryl Waters hosted the solo performance on June 30 and...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Northern Lights put on dazzling show over Seattle area

SEATTLE - A solar storm sparked a brilliant display of the Northern Lights over the Seattle area early Tuesday morning. The northern horizon lit with a green glow just after midnight, occasionally punctuated by other green and purple pillars. The show lasted a little over an hour before quieting down.
SEATTLE, WA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Portland to the Grand Canyon

If you're looking to go on a memorable adventure, consider a road trip from Portland to the Grand Canyon. You'll get to visit some of America's most famous national parks, encompassing some staggering natural beauty - you might be surprised just how much there is to see. The 1,250-mile road...
PORTLAND, OR
tigerdroppings.com

Lesbian bar in Portland shuts down one week after opening for not being woke enough

Doc Marie’s is a lesbian bar that opened on July 1st of this year with the hope of bringing more inclusivity to the city of Portland. But just one week after their grand opening they were forced to shut down because of complaints that the bar was not a “safe space.” Similar to the story I wrote a few weeks ago about the queer-owned cafe in Philadelphia that was shut down by employees for not being woke enough, Doc Marie’s was cannibalized by the woke mob.
PORTLAND, OR
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle Suburb Among The Best Small Towns In Washington

There's more to Washington state than the world-famous Seattle and the beautiful peaks of Mt. Rainier. There are plenty of small towns that offer their own charm, culture, natural features, and exciting activities. Sometimes you'll encounter local events and festivities you won't find anywhere else. That's why Travel + Leisure...
SEATTLE, WA
The Oregonian

One of Portland’s best pizzerias is moving to new St. Johns location

Save for a little dishwashing and food-running help on busy Fridays, Craig Melillo has worked the register and wood-fired oven at Gracie’s Apizza, his St. Johns micro restaurant, mostly by himself since the earliest days of COVID. But instead of burning out, the one-man business model — a throwback to his cart days — has unlocked something unique, he thinks.
PORTLAND, OR
94.5 KATS

5 Delicious Northwest Burger Dives Worth the Drive

Tired of the same ol burgers joints? There are a lot of little well-known spots all over the Northwest to get great fast food. Here are 5 of my favorite spots. #5- Miners – If you have traveled across Washington State through Yakima while in school, your bus probably stopped here. The signature burger is “The Big Miner”, is one of the largest burgers I have ever tried. If that is not big enough, try “The Double big Miner”. Their milkshakes are also famous for being really, really thick. You might need a spoon to drink it.
iheart.com

Portland now has an Antifa summer camp for kids

Here's a rare example of kids who would clearly be better off living in a foster care facility. A Portland Antifa group called "Budding Roses" will be hosting an "Antifascist" social justice summer camp beginning July 25, where kids ages 10 to 14 will be participating in activities that include learning about police abolition, how to donate to bail funds, and what to do if they come in contact with tear gas during protests.
PORTLAND, OR
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
iheart.com

Mayor of Maple Valley Details!

The 10th Annual Mayor of Maple Valley Open is set for Friday July 22nd at Druids Glen. If you signed up, I look forward to seeing you. If not, sorry but we are sold out but hopefully we will see you next year. Below is the information for the tourney which you can also find on the golf course's web site, www.druidsglengolf.com as well as here. In addition, here are a couple of stories we have done on the foundations that benefit from our event. Take a moment to see the work that Hilinski's Hope and the Jordan Morris Foundation do and see you on Friday.
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
foodsafetynews.com

Muffins recalled because of plastic material

Portland Specialty Baking LLC of Portland, OR, is recalling its Lemon Muffins because of plastic material in the product. The recalled muffins were distributed in Idaho, California and Oregon. The company did not provide any product photos. Recalled products:. #Product DescriptionRecall NumberClassificationCode InformationProduct QuantityReason for Recall. 1Lemon Muffins, item #...
PORTLAND, OR
streetfoodblog.com

Restaurant Serving Idaho’s Finest Sandwich Opens New Location

Named the “Finest Sandwich in Idaho,” this Boise restaurant has been constructing a small sandwich empire over the previous couple of months. Their latest location opens in the present day!. In accordance with the sandwich connoisseurs at “The Daily Meal,” you don’t have to go away Boise to...

