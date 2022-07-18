ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GOP Rep. Jody Hice subpoenaed in Georgia prosecutor’s Trump investigation

nypressnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia has been subpoenaed to appear before a special grand jury in his state investigating former President Donald Trump’s behavior after losing the 2020 election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis issued the subpoena on June 29, and Hice revealed its existence in...

nypressnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Judge tells Lindsey Graham he must testify in grand jury probe

Last week, a special grand jury hearing evidence in an investigation into possible 2020 election interference in Georgia issued subpoenas to several people close to Donald Trump — including Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. Almost immediately thereafter, the South Carolinian’s lawyers said Graham didn’t intend to honor the subpoena, dismissing the local investigation as “all politics.”
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
Local
Georgia Government
MSNBC

DOJ eyes Trump after feds raid Trump ally, seize phones

Federal investigators raided Trump ally Jeffrey Clark’s home as part of the sprawling inquiry into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Clark has repeatedly pled the Fifth in his testimony to the Jan. 6 committee. MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses the raid with Neal Katyal, who links the raid directly to Donald Trump himself. Katyal asserts that “conspiracy takes two to tango” and that “it is unthinkable that there is now not a criminal investigation at the Justice Department right now and that Donald Trump is part of that investigation.” June 24, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Trump property appraiser held in contempt in NY civil probe

NEW YORK (AP) — A company that has performed hundreds of property appraisals for Donald Trump has been held in contempt of court for missing a deadline to turn over documents in the New York attorney general’s civil investigation into the former president’s business practices. Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron said late Tuesday that real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield had shown a “willful failure” to comply with Attorney General Letitia James’ subpoenas, including for records pertaining to Trump’s suburban Seven Springs Estate, a Wall Street office building and a Los Angeles golf course. Engoron ordered Cushman & Wakefield to pay a fine of $10,000 per day, beginning Thursday, for each day that it fails to fully comply with James’ subpoenas. The same judge recently lifted a contempt order for Trump after a two-month legal fight over his slow response to a subpoena for documents in James’ probe. Engoron, in a written order posted to the court docket Wednesday morning, appeared incensed that Cushman & Wakefield had asked for him for more time after missing a June 27 deadline that he’d set for the company to turn over subpoenaed documents.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jody Hice
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Cleta Mitchell
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen Lindsey Graham#Gop#Republicans
MSNBC

Trump 'up to his eyeballs in criminality' ahead of W.H. counsel’s Jan. 6 testimony

Millions of Americans have been watching the Jan. 6 hearings, and most now think Donald Trump should be prosecuted for plotting to overturn the 2020 election results, according to new polling. Meanwhile, the investigation continues to heat up as Trump’s former White House counsel is set to testify before the panel. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman to break down some of the key moments from past hearings.July 7, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump’s coup ‘smoking gun’: DOJ vet says Trump’s ‘at the center’ of ‘criminal conspiracy’

The Jan. 6 committee presented new evidence of Donald Trump’s pressure campaign on the Department of Justice. Three DOJ officials testified before the panel that they threatened to resign if Trump’s plot to put his ally Jeffrey Clark in the top job at the DOJ moved forward. MSNBC’s Ari Melber breaks it all down with a special panel, including MSNBC’s Neal Katyal, who says Trump “is the hub of the criminal conspiracy.” June 23, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy