“Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire” is a statement often misattributed to Irish poet William Butler Yeats, but more likely said by Greek philosopher Plutarch. Regardless of the quote’s origin, the aforementioned “educational fire lighting” by members of a local family is impossible to overlook — because nine family members spanning three generations have ignited the intellectual curiosity of students in classrooms from Fairfield County, Connecticut, to Westchester County, New York.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO