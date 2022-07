Android is definitely not a malware-free platform. If you stumble upon the wrong website and download the wrong APK, things can go haywire pretty quickly. But it's generally accepted that as long as you get your apps from the Google Play Store, you should be mostly free from malware, especially with initiatives like Play Protect that's supposed to scan for any hidden baddies. Still, the occasional virus makes its way past Google's firewall and into users' phones. One specific piece of malware, dubbed Autolycos, was being bundled in a number of popular apps in the Play Store, resulting in it being downloaded over 3 million times.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO