PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Charles Johnson, the 17th overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1994 NFL Draft, has died. He was 50 years old. The news was reported by CBS 17 in Wake Forest, North Carolina, where Johnson had been assistant athletic director at Heritage High School. The cause of Johnson's death is yet to be determined.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO