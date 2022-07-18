ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Claes Oldenburg dead at 93 – Pop artist known for his giant sculptures of a baseball bat and clothespin passes away

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

POP artist Claes Oldenburg, known for his giant sculptures of a baseball bat and clothespins, has died at 93.

The Swedish-born artist died on Monday in New York City, his daughter Maartje confirmed to AP News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yWVXt_0gjw5omc00
Pop artist Claes Oldenburg has died at 93 Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Oldenburg had been in poor health since falling and breaking his hip a month ago, his daughter said.

